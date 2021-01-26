Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

Garmin Lily women-oriented smartwatches coming soon

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jan 26, 2021, 12:04 PM
Garmin Lily women-oriented smartwatches coming soon
Garmin is about to unleash a new lineup of smartwatches very soon, the Lily. The new series consists of three smartwatches aimed at women: Lily, Lily Classic, and Lily Sport. They aren't different when it comes to specs, but, as seen in the pictures, they look different and are made of plastic or metal.

Although the Garmin Lily series hasn't been announced yet, several pictures of all three models have been published by the German website Winfuture.de. The images come with information about specs too, such as the fact that the smartwatch sports an LCD display (touchscreen) with 240 x 201 pixels resolution.

Garmin Lily is waterproof (up to 50 meters) and features built-in GPS, along with heart rate and PulseOx sensors. When it comes to software, Garmin Lily can easily track steps and calories, as well as display messages and notifications. Also, it features various sporting activities like yoga, aerobics, fitness, and breathing exercises. All three smartwatches come with an emergency function that transmits the location of the wearer when needed.

Apparently, Garmin rates the Lily series for up to five days of battery life, but they don't come with wireless charging. The cheaper of the three, Garmin Lily Sport is expected to be available for purchase in Europe for as low as €199.

