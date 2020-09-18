Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

Garmin

Garmin introduces Forerunner 745 smartwatch for elite athletes

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Sep 18, 2020, 4:29 AM
Garmin introduces Forerunner 745 smartwatch for elite athletes
Garmin's most recent smartwatch has a clear target: elite athletes. The Forerunner 745 has an advanced GPS specifically built for runners and triathletes who need detailed training data, on-device workouts, and other similar features.

Just like all the other Garmin smartwatches, the Forerunner 745 lets users sync indoor and outdoor workouts automatically from Garmin Connect or other training apps, such as TrainingPeaks and TrainingRoad. More importantly, the smartwatch supports Garmin Coach, which offers users free training plans that adapt based on his or her goals and performance.

Furthermore, Garmin's Forerunner 745 smartwatch includes a wrist-based Pulse OX sensor, a Body Battery energy monitor that keeps track of the user's energy levels, as well as a menstrual cycle tracking feature.

Naturally, users will be able to receive notifications on the smartwatch (Android only), including text messages, social media updates, emails, and more. According to Garmin, the Forerunner 745 should offer up to 1 week of battery life in smartwatch mode, up to 16 hours in GPS mode, and only up to 6 hours in GPS mode with music.

Specs-wise, the Forerunner 745 is quite decent. The smartwatch sports a 1.2-inch display (240 x 240 pixels resolution), music storage for up to 500 songs, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, Garmin Pay support, and all sorts of sensors that can track your location, health, and activity (GLONASS, GALILEO, barometric altimeter, compass, thermometer, gyroscope, etc.).

Garmin Forerunner 745 is now available for purchase in black, neo tropic, magma red, or whitestone and has a suggested retail price of $500.

