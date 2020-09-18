Garmin introduces Forerunner 745 smartwatch for elite athletes
Just like all the other Garmin smartwatches, the Forerunner 745 lets users sync indoor and outdoor workouts automatically from Garmin Connect or other training apps, such as TrainingPeaks and TrainingRoad. More importantly, the smartwatch supports Garmin Coach, which offers users free training plans that adapt based on his or her goals and performance.
Naturally, users will be able to receive notifications on the smartwatch (Android only), including text messages, social media updates, emails, and more. According to Garmin, the Forerunner 745 should offer up to 1 week of battery life in smartwatch mode, up to 16 hours in GPS mode, and only up to 6 hours in GPS mode with music.
Specs-wise, the Forerunner 745 is quite decent. The smartwatch sports a 1.2-inch display (240 x 240 pixels resolution), music storage for up to 500 songs, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, Garmin Pay support, and all sorts of sensors that can track your location, health, and activity (GLONASS, GALILEO, barometric altimeter, compass, thermometer, gyroscope, etc.).
Garmin Forerunner 745 is now available for purchase in black, neo tropic, magma red, or whitestone and has a suggested retail price of $500.