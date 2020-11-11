Garmin adds pregnancy tracking to its smartwatches

"With this new feature, you can follow your pregnancy week by week and get educational content related to exercise and nutrition. We’ve also added new pregnancy-specific symptom tracking and the ability to manually enter and track baby movement and blood glucose levels. You can set up customized reminders to help keep track of hydration goals or to remind you to practice your Kegels. Even get weight gain recommendations to help track your progress. All while tracking your usual health metrics — including sleep, Body Battery, activities and more — from your Garmin wearable to see how your body changes each week, month and trimester."







There are other useful things in the app too. All mothers-to-be can customize their Garmin Connect settings in order to stay active but don’t risk their health:



Pause your training status. This helps if you notice your status decreasing with the increased heart rate and blood volume that normally comes with pregnancy.

Enable high heart rate alerts for your activities. This will help you monitor your heart rate so you stay within your doctor’s recommendations.

Adjust your daily hydration goal. Hydration is key!

You can enable the feature in Garmin Connect by heading to User Settings > Women’s Health > Cycle Type > Pregnancy. There are other useful things in the app too. All mothers-to-be can customize their Garmin Connect settings in order to stay active but don’t risk their health:You can enable the feature in Garmin Connect by heading to