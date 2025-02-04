Save $200 on Motorola razr+ here!
Members-only articles read this month: 1/5
to browse without limitations.
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Samsung is throwing another foldable fiasco fest: Galaxy Z Flip 7 seems at the mercy of Huawei

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Articles Huawei Galaxy Z Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holding a foldable Galaxy phone.
What on Earth is Samsung doing with – or, rather, to – its foldable smartphone business? Is that what a company in kamikaze mode looks like? If not, why does it look like Samsung is doing everything in its powers to bury the segment (one could say) it very well created?

Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Ultra for up to $1,250+ off

$399 99
$1419 99
$1020 off (72%)
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is officially here! You can now pre-order the mighty Samsung flagship for up to $1,250+ off at the Samsung Store! Eligible device trade-ins help you save up to $900, and you also get a $120 free storage upgrade. Additionally, you get up to $350 Samsung Credits.
Pre-order at Samsung


In some months time, the Seoul giant will release its foldable handsets for 2025:


The way things are going – and I truly wish to be wrong here – these will be just another brick in the wall.

Samsung is throwing a foldable fiasco fest, and the duo, especially the Galaxy Z Flip 7, seems at the mercy of Samsung's worst enemy and biggest rival: Huawei.

On a side note: in a parallel universe, we could be talking about Apple instead of Huawei; in the reality we inhabit, though, Cupertino has been chickening out from the foldable form factor so far.

Let me explain why I make these bold predictions about Samsung and the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7. Let's see where Huawei and its upcoming clamshell by the name of Pocket 3 fit in.

The numbers have spoken



I know, I get it: statistics can be bent, manipulated and made to dance to any tune. Still, sales statistics do tell us something about a given product and more so – about its parent company and the market context.

While the Galaxy S24 series have turned out to be an unexpected hit – bravo, Samsung! – their Fold and Flip phones from 2024 didn't get much attention market-wise. By "didn't get much attention" I mean they were a flop for a company the size of Samsung.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 faced disappointing sales, performing even worse than their already underwhelming predecessors, the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5.

By December 2024, total sales for both devices reached just 5.21 million units, barely improving from 4.9 million in November.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 struggled the most, selling only around 80,000 units in December, while the pricier Z Fold 6 fared slightly better, increasing from 2.09 million to 2.32 million.

Recommended Stories
In contrast, the Galaxy S24 series saw strong demand, surpassing 37 million units sold.

But what if the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 restore Samsung's foldable lineup? That's not what early expectations suggest; the rumor mill has it that minimal innovation will be at play once again in Samsung's foldables.

"Shame! Shame!", as Septa Unella once said



OK, there's no need for Samsung to take the walk of atonement. But there it seems there isn't a shortage of shortcomings when it comes to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7:


In short, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 are shaping up to be underwhelming upgrades, recycling many elements from their predecessors.

The Fold 7 could be essentially a global version of the Z Fold 6 Special Edition, featuring a larger screen but lacking S Pen support due to the absence of a digitizer. While it could gain a 200MP camera and improved speakers, its design choices suggest minimal ambition from Samsung.

Performance concerns arise with potential regional chipset splits, where some markets might receive an Exynos 2500 instead of the Snapdragon 8 Elite, mirroring past variance.

The Z Flip 7, while maintaining its appeal (it's a Samsung phone, after all), could suffer from stagnation in camera hardware, while competitors offer more interesting configurations. With pricing expected to remain high, the lack of meaningful innovation could make Samsung's foldables struggle… again.

Huawei's big mouth



I'm deliberately not mentioning other amazing foldables, like the thin as a pancake Magic V3 by Honor and the OnePlus Open. I'm focused on Huawei, since the Chinese giant overtook Samsung as the top foldable smartphone manufacturer in early 2023, though Samsung regained the lead by Q3. However, if rumors about Huawei's upcoming Pocket 3 prove true, the company could once again surpass Samsung in the foldable market this year.

Also, Huawei promised us something pretty interesting:

Huawei is expected to launch a product in March that no one can think of. After the product is on the market, people all over the country will rush to buy it and everyone will be able to afford it.

– Yu Chengdong, chairman, Huawei's Consumer Business Group

So far, no juicy rumors have dropped about the potential Pocket 3 and its specs. What I find most intriguing is the last part of the aforementioned statement: that everyone will be able to afford it. That means cheap.

A cheap (but fairly capable) foldable means a potential hit, that's just my humble opinion.

When it comes out, we'll discuss what it actually means for the smartphone market.

Until then, Samsung can do one thing (besides actually boosting their foldable game) and one thing only: pray and hope that Huawei doesn't release the Pocket 3 globally.

Oh, wait, I almost forgot: Huawei is still heavily sanctioned and people outside of China were forced to ditch it. How convenient for Samsung! It turns out that it can, in fact, sell us the same phone twice, given that no real competition is present.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Galaxy S25 gets massive 24 GB update before people even have their hands on it
Galaxy S25 gets massive 24 GB update before people even have their hands on it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Another app is killed so Google Messages can shine
Another app is killed so Google Messages can shine
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon

Latest News

Adaptive Charging might be the next big battery feature for the Pixel Watch
Adaptive Charging might be the next big battery feature for the Pixel Watch
Xiaomi 15 Ultra surfaces on Geekbench, confirming key specs ahead of launch
Xiaomi 15 Ultra surfaces on Geekbench, confirming key specs ahead of launch
The stylus-wielding Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again on sale at the official store
The stylus-wielding Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again on sale at the official store
Trump comes up with another idea for TikTok, but there's a problem
Trump comes up with another idea for TikTok, but there's a problem
Future Samsung Galaxy Rings could control more than just your health
Future Samsung Galaxy Rings could control more than just your health
Apple may finally fix this dangerous AirTag flaw - took long enough, alright
Apple may finally fix this dangerous AirTag flaw - took long enough, alright
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless