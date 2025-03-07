GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
Samsung sale live
The Samsung Store kicked off its annual Discover Spring Sale, get the Z Fold 6 at $1300 off!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Don't be alarmed if your Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 starts performing better

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Software updates Galaxy S Series

One UI 7 beta is here, check out what Samsung's top-shelf foldables get!



We're still in the first ten days of March and the official One UI 7 – Samsung's spin on Android 15 for the countless Galaxy devices across the globe – is far away. As any Samsung owner will gladly tell you (but not without some fury in their voice), One UI 7 is incredibly late.

That being said, the One UI 7 beta program is rolling out to more devices


… but only for those in the US, the UK, South Korea or India.

When One UI 7 (stable) eventually rolls out, many Galaxy users can expect improvements such as advanced AI agents with multimodal capabilities, allowing them to process not just text but also images and sound.

However, if your Galaxy Z Fold 6 (or Z Flip 6) looks and feels different from yesterday, that might mean the One UI 7 beta has arrived. There's a full changelog list and it's pretty extensive.

One of the standout additions is an AI-assisted writing tool that helps users refine text, correct grammar, change tone, summarize, or even generate content. Another notable AI feature enables call transcription within the Samsung Phone app, allowing users to review conversations in text format.

New lock screen options incoming! | Image credit – PhoneArena - Don&#039;t be alarmed if your Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 starts performing better
New lock screen options incoming! | Image credit – PhoneArena


The update also brings a redesigned interface with a more refined aesthetic, incorporating softer animations, new icons, and improved layouts for widgets. Users can now customize their Home screen further by adjusting icon sizes, modifying text labels, and resizing folders for easier access.

Samsung has also introduced improvements to the Lock screen and Always On Display, including a new "Now Bar" that provides quick access to ongoing tasks like media controls, timers, and Samsung Health data. Additionally, the quick panel has been restructured, offering separate notification and quick settings panels for a more streamlined experience.

The camera experience has been refined with a reorganized layout, enhanced zoom controls, and the ability to save exposure settings per mode. Pro video mode now includes a smoother zoom function and improved mic controls. In the Gallery app, users can edit collages, apply motion effects to photos, and access new video editing tools, including undo and redo options.

Are you hooked already?
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
Google takes the battle to scammers with a new groundbreaking feature for Android and Pixel phones
Google takes the battle to scammers with a new groundbreaking feature for Android and Pixel phones
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
Your next phone may come from T-Mobile with one big edge over current devices
Your next phone may come from T-Mobile with one big edge over current devices

Latest News

The more I hear about the Galaxy S26 Ultra, the more I want to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra
The more I hear about the Galaxy S26 Ultra, the more I want to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra
Amazon is amazingly slashing $50 off the starting price of Apple's new 13-inch iPad Air (M3) already
Amazon is amazingly slashing $50 off the starting price of Apple's new 13-inch iPad Air (M3) already
iPhone 16e “secret MagSafe” myth: debunked
iPhone 16e “secret MagSafe” myth: debunked
Go to Dubai and bring back home this $14,630 iPhone travel souvenir
Go to Dubai and bring back home this $14,630 iPhone travel souvenir
AT&T's "Next Up" feels more like "Next Scam" after this customer's experience
AT&T's "Next Up" feels more like "Next Scam" after this customer's experience
Apple’s iPhone 16e C1 modem is missing mmWave 5G—analyst explains why it makes sense
Apple’s iPhone 16e C1 modem is missing mmWave 5G—analyst explains why it makes sense
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless