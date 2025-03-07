Don't be alarmed if your Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 starts performing better
We're still in the first ten days of March and the official One UI 7 – Samsung's spin on Android 15 for the countless Galaxy devices across the globe – is far away. As any Samsung owner will gladly tell you (but not without some fury in their voice), One UI 7 is incredibly late.
That being said, the One UI 7 beta program is rolling out to more devices…
- Galaxy Z Fold 6
- Galaxy Z Flip 6
- Galaxy S23
- Galaxy S23 Plus
- Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Galaxy Tab S10 Plus
- Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra
- Galaxy A55
… but only for those in the US, the UK, South Korea or India.
When One UI 7 (stable) eventually rolls out, many Galaxy users can expect improvements such as advanced AI agents with multimodal capabilities, allowing them to process not just text but also images and sound.
However, if your Galaxy Z Fold 6 (or Z Flip 6) looks and feels different from yesterday, that might mean the One UI 7 beta has arrived. There's a full changelog list and it's pretty extensive.
One of the standout additions is an AI-assisted writing tool that helps users refine text, correct grammar, change tone, summarize, or even generate content. Another notable AI feature enables call transcription within the Samsung Phone app, allowing users to review conversations in text format.
New lock screen options incoming! | Image credit – PhoneArena
The update also brings a redesigned interface with a more refined aesthetic, incorporating softer animations, new icons, and improved layouts for widgets. Users can now customize their Home screen further by adjusting icon sizes, modifying text labels, and resizing folders for easier access.
Samsung has also introduced improvements to the Lock screen and Always On Display, including a new "Now Bar" that provides quick access to ongoing tasks like media controls, timers, and Samsung Health data. Additionally, the quick panel has been restructured, offering separate notification and quick settings panels for a more streamlined experience.
The camera experience has been refined with a reorganized layout, enhanced zoom controls, and the ability to save exposure settings per mode. Pro video mode now includes a smoother zoom function and improved mic controls. In the Gallery app, users can edit collages, apply motion effects to photos, and access new video editing tools, including undo and redo options.
Are you hooked already?
