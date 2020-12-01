iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Samsung hints at thinner and lighter foldable phones in time for the Z Fold 3

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Dec 01, 2020, 10:13 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Not that it should come as a huge surprise but Samsung is betting big that foldable phones and 5G connectivity will break the phone industry saturation cycle. Manufacturers have been shipping less and less handsets for a while now, as people are keeping their devices much longer than before, giving how powerful and camera-capable even today's midrangers are.

The bendable, swiveling, and, soon, rollable phone formats, however, seem to be opening not just a market niche, but, given phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 2 that passed our review with flying colors, could actually become mainstream a few years from now. 

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 design would be even more refined than the Z Fold 2


At least that's what Samsung is betting on, according to Samsung Electronic's VP Lee Jong-min, speaking at an investor conference yesterday, announcing that Samsung's foldable phones will become way thinner and lighter going forward.

Their considerable heft - the Z Fold 2 weighs 9.95 oz (282.0 g) - and girth (16.8 mm when folded) is apparently the last obstacle before mass adoption, so Samsung will get cracking on slimming them down and making them more compact to carry, all the while it offers the same immersive screen sizes, he added. We'd add that Samsung should also slim down the pricing if it wants mass adoption but we'll have to see what the Z Fold 3 tag is before we comment on that front. 


Last but not least, Mr Lee listed no less than ten drastic improvements it made from the OG Fold to the Fold 2: a durable utlra-thin glass, dust-proof hinge, larger screen, optimized experience for the larger screen, multi-tasking, hinge design, flex mode view and camera, the rear camera, ecosystem partnership and brand collaboration.

Those a formidable generational steps indeed, and we can't wait to see what it will do with the Z Fold 2 heir in comparison, given that the Z Fold 3 is rumored to sport an S Pen stylus, and be powered by the just announced light and frugal Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Galaxy Z Fold 2

