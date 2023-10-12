Tests show Exynos 2400 holding its own against Snapdragon 8 Gen 3





Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The device tallied a 2234 single-core score and a 6807 multi-core score. We expect the phone to carry a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 1440 x 3200 resolution display and possibly a 144Hz refresh rate. Based on this benchmark test, next year's top-of-the-line Samsung handset will be equipped with 12GB of RAM. Under the hood, you will find thechipset. The device tallied a 2234 single-core score and a 6807 multi-core score. We expect the phone to carry a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 1440 x 3200 resolution display and possibly a 144Hz refresh rate.











We just might see the return of the 200MP primary camera on the device, and the front-facing camera should be backed by a 12MP image sensor. Keeping the lights on will be a 5000mAh battery with support for 45W or 65W fast charging. Android 14 and One UI will be pre-installed.





Galaxy S24+ (SM-S926B) which was running a deca-core processor which means it had the Exynos 2400 SoC under the hood. Recent rumors call for Samsung to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset for the Galaxy S24 Ultra while the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ will be equipped with the Exynos 2400 in Korea and Europe. In other markets including the U.S. and China, the entire Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 . Also going through Geekbench was the Global version of the(SM-S926B) which was running a deca-core processor which means it had the Exynos 2400 SoC under the hood. Recent rumors call for Samsung to use thechipset for thewhile theandwill be equipped with the Exynos 2400 in Korea and Europe. In other markets including the U.S. and China, the entire Galaxy S24 series would be powered by the









The Geekbench test revealed that the Galaxy S24+ will carry 8GB of RAM (although other configurations could include as much as 12GB of RAM) and up to 256GB of storage. The Galaxy S24+ will come with Android 14 and include One UI on top right out of the box. The phone is rumored to sport a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and the rear camera array could include a 200MP camera. Keeping the lights on will be a 4900 or 5000mAh battery with 45W or 65W fast charging.





