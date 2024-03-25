Up Next:
Galaxy Watch 7 to come in more than two variants and with a new key upgrade
It’s hard to say there’s a better high-end Android smartwatch than Samsung’s Galaxy Watch series. Last year we got the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (some of the best smartwatches), both of which featured thinner bezels and faster chipsets, making them beautiful and powerful pieces of wearable tech.
The new, third Galaxy Watch 7 variant is likely to be a more budget-oriented option, serving as a way for Samsung to reach a wider range of customers. This is pure speculation, though, as it might end up being an even more premium option than the Galaxy Watch Classic model, which is currently the company’s most expensive wearable.
Even though there is still quite a bit of time until July comes around, there are already some tasty rumors circling the mobile tech space. The most intriguing of them is that the Galaxy Watch 7 series will be the first smartwatch to feature a chipset built on the 3nm process.
This upgrade would be a substantial one, as it is said to increase the Galaxy Watch’s performance by 30% and, more importantly, its power-efficiency by 50%. In other words, the Galaxy Watch 7 will be significantly faster and more capable, probably with support for exciting AI features. We would take this rumor with a large grain of salt, though, as 3nm chips are super expensive, and Samsung couldn’t even put one inside the Galaxy S24 series, so it seems rather unlikely, given the circumstances.
But according to the latest report by the folks at SamMobile, Samsung is bracing itself to launch not two but three new Galaxy Watch models with the next generation. Of course, we are talking about the Galaxy Watch 7 series, which is expected to come sometime in July this year.
Besides the third variant, the report also states that one of the main upgrades we can expect to see with the Galaxy Watch 7 is an increase in its storage. It will be double that of the Galaxy Watch 6 series, which means 32GB. Sadly, there is no information about any increase to the amount of RAM, however, which was 2GB on the 2023 models.
The Galaxy Watch 7 might be twice as powerful as its predecessor
