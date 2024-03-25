Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Galaxy Watch 7 to come in more than two variants and with a new key upgrade

Samsung Wearables
1
Galaxy Watch 7 to come in more than just two variants and with a new key upgrade
It’s hard to say there’s a better high-end Android smartwatch than Samsung’s Galaxy Watch series. Last year we got the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (some of the best smartwatches), both of which featured thinner bezels and faster chipsets, making them beautiful and powerful pieces of wearable tech.

But according to the latest report by the folks at SamMobile, Samsung is bracing itself to launch not two but three new Galaxy Watch models with the next generation. Of course, we are talking about the Galaxy Watch 7 series, which is expected to come sometime in July this year.

The new, third Galaxy Watch 7 variant is likely to be a more budget-oriented option, serving as a way for Samsung to reach a wider range of customers. This is pure speculation, though, as it might end up being an even more premium option than the Galaxy Watch Classic model, which is currently the company’s most expensive wearable.

Besides the third variant, the report also states that one of the main upgrades we can expect to see with the Galaxy Watch 7 is an increase in its storage. It will be double that of the Galaxy Watch 6 series, which means 32GB. Sadly, there is no information about any increase to the amount of RAM, however, which was 2GB on the 2023 models.

The Galaxy Watch 7 might be twice as powerful as its predecessor


Even though there is still quite a bit of time until July comes around, there are already some tasty rumors circling the mobile tech space. The most intriguing of them is that the Galaxy Watch 7 series will be the first smartwatch to feature a chipset built on the 3nm process.

This upgrade would be a substantial one, as it is said to increase the Galaxy Watch’s performance by 30% and, more importantly, its power-efficiency by 50%. In other words, the Galaxy Watch 7 will be significantly faster and more capable, probably with support for exciting AI features. We would take this rumor with a large grain of salt, though, as 3nm chips are super expensive, and Samsung couldn’t even put one inside the Galaxy S24 series, so it seems rather unlikely, given the circumstances.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

IKEA just made all fast chargers look way overpriced
IKEA just made all fast chargers look way overpriced
Apple blunder resulted in all AirTag units in the world receiving a new update at the same time
Apple blunder resulted in all AirTag units in the world receiving a new update at the same time
T-Mobile's crafty way to charge extra fees and still remain Un-carrier
T-Mobile's crafty way to charge extra fees and still remain Un-carrier
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Latest network comparison goes beyond speed to crown a predictable king
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Latest network comparison goes beyond speed to crown a predictable king
Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a serious manufacturer's defect that Samsung refused to fix under the warranty
Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a serious manufacturer's defect that Samsung refused to fix under the warranty
Minnesota woman sues T-Mobile and AT&T, alleging they are behind her health issues
Minnesota woman sues T-Mobile and AT&T, alleging they are behind her health issues

Latest News

Android 15 may bring hybrid taskbar to Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold
Android 15 may bring hybrid taskbar to Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold
T-Mobile quietly introduced great new offer that more people should know about
T-Mobile quietly introduced great new offer that more people should know about
It's not too late to get the beastly 16/256GB OnePlus 11 at $150 off on Best Buy
It's not too late to get the beastly 16/256GB OnePlus 11 at $150 off on Best Buy
Walmart deal makes the budget-friendly Sony WF-C500 even easier on the pocket
Walmart deal makes the budget-friendly Sony WF-C500 even easier on the pocket
Bombastic Spring Sale deal lands the JBL Charge 5 at way more tempting prices
Bombastic Spring Sale deal lands the JBL Charge 5 at way more tempting prices
T-Mobile’s latest changes to Connect plans makes them a lot more appealing
T-Mobile’s latest changes to Connect plans makes them a lot more appealing
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless