The Galaxy Watch 7 chip claimed to be "30% faster, 50% more efficient"

Samsung Wearables
The Galaxy Watch 7 chip claimed to be "30% faster, 50% more efficient"
Samsung may be forging the Galaxy Ring, but that doesn’t mean the Galaxy Watch is going to get eclipsed. Nope, the Galaxy Watch 7 line is also being developed and based on recent claims, it could feature a square design.

Last time we talked about the chip in the Galaxy Watch 7 – the Exynos W940 (a.k.a. Exynos 5535) – was almost a month ago.

Its job is to outperform the upcoming Google Pixel Watch devices and the Apple Watch Series 10, Samsung hopes. This processor, potentially launching as the Exynos W940, promises significant enhancements in performance compared to its predecessor, the Exynos W930, used in last year's Galaxy Watch 6 models. Speculations suggest the Galaxy Watch 7 might include a 3nm chip, offering major upgrades in speed and energy efficiency, which could narrow the competition gap with Apple, although it's still early for sales predictions.

Now, X/Twitter user @TheGalox, claims that the 3nm Exynos W940 chip is “30% faster in performance and 50% more efficient” than the previous generation chip, the W930 (via SamMobile).

The report highlights that apart from confirmation from Samsung, the tipster’s claims should be taken with a pinch of salt, as this account “has been incorrect multiple times in the past”.


