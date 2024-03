The Galaxy Watch 7 chip claimed to be “30% faster, 50% more efficient”

Exynos W940, the processor powering the Galaxy Watch7 series, will apparently be 50% more efficient and 30% faster than the previous model pic.twitter.com/XUFAe0c8ZA — Anthony (@TheGalox_) March 14, 2024





Samsung may be forging the Galaxy Ring , but that doesn’t mean the Galaxy Watch is going to get eclipsed. Nope, the Galaxy Watch 7 line is also being developed and based on recent claims, it could feature a square design Last time we talked about the chip in the Galaxy Watch 7 – the Exynos W940 (a.k.a. Exynos 5535) – was almost a month ago.Its job is to outperform the upcoming Google Pixel Watch devices and the Apple Watch Series 10 , Samsung hopes. This processor, potentially launching as the Exynos W940, promises significant enhancements in performance compared to its predecessor, the Exynos W930, used in last year's Galaxy Watch 6 models. Speculations suggest the Galaxy Watch 7 might include a 3nm chip , offering major upgrades in speed and energy efficiency, which could narrow the competition gap with Apple, although it's still early for sales predictions.Now, X/Twitter user @TheGalox , claims that the 3nm Exynos W940 chip is “30% faster in performance and 50% more efficient” than the previous generation chip, the W930 (via SamMobile ).The report highlights that apart from confirmation from Samsung, the tipster’s claims should be taken with a pinch of salt, as this account “has been incorrect multiple times in the past”.