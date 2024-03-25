These Galaxy Watch 6 models are much more tempting on Amazon right now

Up Next:
Don’t fancy the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic design? Why not opt for the sleeker, non-Classic model, then? Amazon has an ongoing deal for this bad boy, helping you get way more bang for your buck! Depending on your preferences, you can snag the smaller 40mm Galaxy Watch 6 model and save 24%, or grab the 44mm version and score 16% in savings!
Stylish and featuring an exquisite Super AMOLED screen, the Galaxy Watch 6 makes one of the best Apple Watch Series 8 alternatives. It’s packed with advanced wellness and safety features, too!
Put it on your wrist for always-on heart rate monitoring, and you’ll get notifications for abnormalities in your heart rhythm that may help prevent serious complications. Don’t forget that you also have an ECG and blood oxygen sensor on deck. You’ll need a Galaxy phone for the former, though.
Those who enjoy a good fitness activity get to track their workout duration, running distance, burned calories, and many more. Other awesome perks include a thermometer for women’s health tracking and Fall Detection designed to keep you safe.
In addition, the wearable has about a day or day and a half of battery life between charges. While nothing all too impressive, the Galaxy Watch 6’s battery life is on par with other conventional smartwatches on the battery front.
Right off the bat, we should note that these aren’t the hottest discounts we’ve ever seen for the GPS-only models. Then again, they’re still worth your attention, especially because rival store Best Buy has no matching proposal. As for Walmart, you can only find the 40mm model at discounted prices there.
One of the best smartwatches for Android lovers gives you detailed insights into your sleep, body composition, and general heart condition, to mention a few. With the sleep coaching feature, the wearable can even guide you to developing better sleeping habits.
Whether or not the Galaxy Watch 6 is the wearable for you is a choice you have to make. If you believe it’s right for you, go ahead and get the size that fits your style at discounted prices on Amazon.
