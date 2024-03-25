Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

These Galaxy Watch 6 models are much more tempting on Amazon right now

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
These Galaxy Watch 6 models are much more tempting on Amazon right now
Don’t fancy the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic design? Why not opt for the sleeker, non-Classic model, then? Amazon has an ongoing deal for this bad boy, helping you get way more bang for your buck! Depending on your preferences, you can snag the smaller 40mm Galaxy Watch 6 model and save 24%, or grab the 44mm version and score 16% in savings!

Right off the bat, we should note that these aren’t the hottest discounts we’ve ever seen for the GPS-only models. Then again, they’re still worth your attention, especially because rival store Best Buy has no matching proposal. As for Walmart, you can only find the 40mm model at discounted prices there.

Save 24% on the Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) on Amazon

Stylish and packed with many awesome features, the Galaxy Watch 6 is one of the best options for Samsung fans. This timepiece retails at discounted prices in select colors, giving you much more bang for your buck. The model with a 40mm case is now 24% cheaper on Amazon, so don't miss out!
$71 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm): 19% off on Amazon

If you prefer the larger-sized model, know that Amazon offers the model in Graphite at 19% off its price tag. This deal applies to the Bluetooth-only model, meaning the wearable can't take phone calls without being paired to a phone. With personalized HR zones and advanced wellness features, the Watch 6 is an option Android users should definitely consider. Especially at this Amazon price!
$64 off (19%)
Buy at Amazon


Stylish and featuring an exquisite Super AMOLED screen, the Galaxy Watch 6 makes one of the best Apple Watch Series 8 alternatives. It’s packed with advanced wellness and safety features, too!

One of the best smartwatches for Android lovers gives you detailed insights into your sleep, body composition, and general heart condition, to mention a few. With the sleep coaching feature, the wearable can even guide you to developing better sleeping habits.

Put it on your wrist for always-on heart rate monitoring, and you’ll get notifications for abnormalities in your heart rhythm that may help prevent serious complications. Don’t forget that you also have an ECG and blood oxygen sensor on deck. You’ll need a Galaxy phone for the former, though.

Those who enjoy a good fitness activity get to track their workout duration, running distance, burned calories, and many more. Other awesome perks include a thermometer for women’s health tracking and Fall Detection designed to keep you safe.

In addition, the wearable has about a day or day and a half of battery life between charges. While nothing all too impressive, the Galaxy Watch 6’s battery life is on par with other conventional smartwatches on the battery front.

Whether or not the Galaxy Watch 6 is the wearable for you is a choice you have to make. If you believe it’s right for you, go ahead and get the size that fits your style at discounted prices on Amazon.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

IKEA just made all fast chargers look way overpriced
IKEA just made all fast chargers look way overpriced
Apple blunder resulted in all AirTag units in the world receiving a new update at the same time
Apple blunder resulted in all AirTag units in the world receiving a new update at the same time
T-Mobile's crafty way to charge extra fees and still remain Un-carrier
T-Mobile's crafty way to charge extra fees and still remain Un-carrier
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Latest network comparison goes beyond speed to crown a predictable king
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Latest network comparison goes beyond speed to crown a predictable king
Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a serious manufacturer's defect that Samsung refused to fix under the warranty
Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a serious manufacturer's defect that Samsung refused to fix under the warranty
Minnesota woman sues T-Mobile and AT&T, alleging they are behind her health issues
Minnesota woman sues T-Mobile and AT&T, alleging they are behind her health issues

Latest News

Android 15 may bring hybrid taskbar to Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold
Android 15 may bring hybrid taskbar to Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold
T-Mobile quietly introduced great new offer that more people should know about
T-Mobile quietly introduced great new offer that more people should know about
It's not too late to get the beastly 16/256GB OnePlus 11 at $150 off on Best Buy
It's not too late to get the beastly 16/256GB OnePlus 11 at $150 off on Best Buy
Walmart deal makes the budget-friendly Sony WF-C500 even easier on the pocket
Walmart deal makes the budget-friendly Sony WF-C500 even easier on the pocket
Bombastic Spring Sale deal lands the JBL Charge 5 at way more tempting prices
Bombastic Spring Sale deal lands the JBL Charge 5 at way more tempting prices
T-Mobile’s latest changes to Connect plans makes them a lot more appealing
T-Mobile’s latest changes to Connect plans makes them a lot more appealing
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless