These Galaxy Watch 6 models are much more tempting on Amazon right now

Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm): 19% off on Amazon

If you prefer the larger-sized model, know that Amazon offers the model in Graphite at 19% off its price tag. This deal applies to the Bluetooth-only model, meaning the wearable can't take phone calls without being paired to a phone. With personalized HR zones and advanced wellness features, the Watch 6 is an option Android users should definitely consider. Especially at this Amazon price!