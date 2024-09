It’s not too late to save a whopping $207 on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at Walmart

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic





Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm): Save 48%! Pro seller currently sells the 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for $207 off its price, letting you snag one for just $222.72. There is also a 30-day return period in case you're not happy with your purchase. The watch comes with a plethora of features and is a real steal at its current price. Act fast and save while you can! $207 off (48%) $222 72 $429 99 Buy at Walmart



Being Galaxy Watch 6 Classic packs all the health-tracking features a high-end wearable should come with. It even supports Samsung's body composition feature, letting you measure your body's fat and muscle percentages. Additionally, the watch has a stylish design and can complement any attire.



You'll also find functionalities such as smart notifications, phone call support, and NFC. Since the watch runs on Wear OS, you'll also be able to download a plethora of watch faces and apps directly on it via Google's Play Store.



Battery-wise, the watch delivers enough power for the whole day, but you’ll need to charge it overnight. Such battery life isn't ideal by any means, but it's actually typical for this type of smartwatch.



All in all, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic may not be Samsung's top-of-the-line wearable anymore, but it's still among the best smartwatches on the market. Furthermore, it's a real steal at its current price at Walmart, so act fast and treat yourself to this beautiful and feature-rich timepiece now while the offer is still available!

A few weeks ago, we shared that the 47mm is discounted by $207.27 at Walmart . But don't fret if you missed our post about this deal, as Lady Luck is giving you another chance with this one.Walmart is still offering the same price cut, letting you get the larger-sized Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for only $222.72 instead of paying the hefty price of $429.99. You should probably act fast on this one, though, as the offer has been up for grabs for a couple of weeks and might end soon.