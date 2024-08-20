The 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a whopping $207 off at Walmart once again
If you are in the market for a new Galaxy smartwatch, you might be looking at Samsung's fancy new Galaxy Watch 7 or Galaxy Watch Ultra. While these are definitely among the best wearables on the market right now, you may want to go for the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic instead, as it's heavily discounted at Walmart and is a true bargain.
As an ex-flagship Samsung smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic has a sleek design that goes well even with more official attire. In addition, it packs all the health-tracking features you would expect to find on a premium wearable. A cool functionality — especially for gym rats — is Samsung's body composition feature, which allows you to keep track of your body's fat and muscle percentages.
As for battery life, it can easily last you the whole day without top-ups, but you will probably have to charge it overnight. This is completely normal for such a smartwatch, as Apple's smartwatches also have similar battery life — except for the Ultra models.
Overall, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is still worth every penny and is a true bang for your buck at its current price. That's why we strongly encourage you to save on one today if you want a sleek smartwatch full of features at an affordable price.
The 47mm variant of this feature-packed timepiece is currently on sale for $207.27 off its usual price, bringing it down to just $222.72 from $429.99. We suggest acting quickly, as the offer appeared a few weeks ago and the discount was reduced soon after our initial post. There is a good chance this could happen again, so take advantage of this deal now while you can still save big!
The watch is also pretty customizable as it runs on Wear OS and you have a plethora of apps and watch faces to choose from. Additionally, it supports functionalities such as NFC, smart notifications, and phone calls.
