The smaller Galaxy Watch 6 Classic model gets an epic 42% discount on Walmart
Like the classic Galaxy Watch design and don't mind spending over $100 on your next smartwatch? In that case, Walmart's deal on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic probably isn't ideal for you. Instead, you should get the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. This one now comes at a head-turningly good price.
Normally, the 43mm Bluetooth-only version of this Samsung watch sells at $399.99. But a mouth-wateringly impressive deal at Walmart lets you get one for a tad over $230. We're talking about a humongous $169 price cut! This gigantic bargain isn't available at Amazon or Best Buy, too! As if that's not enough, as far as we know, the timepiece has never been available at such irresistible prices!
As one of the best smartwatches on the market, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic has it all. With an iconic design featuring the rotating bezel, it looks super stylish through and through. The wearable also has an intuitive Watch OS that makes navigation through widgets and tiles super easy, plus various health and wellness sensors.
First off, you have a heart rate tracking sensor that informs you whenever (and if) it detects irregularities with your heart rate. Then there's the ECG app that lets you make ECG with your watch (only available when paired with a Galaxy phone), a cycle tracking option, plus an advanced sleep coach.
The Watch 6 Classic is indeed a fantastic option for Android phone users. If you need a new timepiece with various smart features, intuitive navigation, and up to 40 hours of battery life, this option might be ideal for you. And now that it's $169 cheaper at Walmart, it gives you way more bang for your buck.
Fall detection, workout tracking, and all the other must-haves are available right on your wrist. Last but surely not least, the Samsung timepiece is equipped with a BIA sensor, which lets you better understand and keep track of your body composition.
