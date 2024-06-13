For just $99, the feature-packed Galaxy Watch 4 Classic becomes the best gift for Father's Day
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
A Galaxy Watch with a stylish design and a plethora of features for just $99 may sound like a dream that will never come true; however, Lady Luck, the patroness of all deal hunters, has made this dream a reality.
We are not kidding! Tapping the deal button under this paragraph will redirect you to Walmart, where the 42mm Bluetooth model of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is available for just $99. Typically offered for $159.99 at the retailer, the watch is currently on sale for $61 off, bringing the total cost down to $99.
It's worth noting that the smartwatch was on sale at this price cut at the end of May, but the offer expired. So, it's making a comeback, and we encourage you to take advantage of it now while it's still available, as you never know when it will expire again.
The biggest reason why the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic can be yours for just $99 is because it's a 2021 model. But do not let that stop you from getting one, as this bad boy is still among the best smartwatches out there.
On top of that, you'll have a plethora of watch faces and apps to download as this handsome fella runs on Wear OS and supports Google's Play Store. Moreover, it sports lifestyle functionalities such as phone call support, smart notifications, NFC, and Google Assistant.
So, yeah! For $99, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is an absolute steal. Just be sure to act quickly and get your hands on one while the offer is still available.
We are not kidding! Tapping the deal button under this paragraph will redirect you to Walmart, where the 42mm Bluetooth model of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is available for just $99. Typically offered for $159.99 at the retailer, the watch is currently on sale for $61 off, bringing the total cost down to $99.
It's worth noting that the smartwatch was on sale at this price cut at the end of May, but the offer expired. So, it's making a comeback, and we encourage you to take advantage of it now while it's still available, as you never know when it will expire again.
The biggest reason why the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic can be yours for just $99 is because it's a 2021 model. But do not let that stop you from getting one, as this bad boy is still among the best smartwatches out there.
With its sleek look, this timepiece can easily complement an expensive suit. Additionally, it's a great fitness tracker as it can monitor stuff such as your heart rate, sleep, and stress levels. It can also perform ECG readings and measure your fat and muscle percentages, as it boasts Samsung's fancy body composition functionality.
On top of that, you'll have a plethora of watch faces and apps to download as this handsome fella runs on Wear OS and supports Google's Play Store. Moreover, it sports lifestyle functionalities such as phone call support, smart notifications, NFC, and Google Assistant.
So, yeah! For $99, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is an absolute steal. Just be sure to act quickly and get your hands on one while the offer is still available.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
13 Jun, 2024For just $99, the feature-packed Galaxy Watch 4 Classic becomes the best gift for Father's Day
06 Jun, 2024Best Buy has ALL Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 models on sale at a new record high discount of $100
04 Jun, 2024Hit the jackpot with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, now under $200 on Best Buy
29 May, 2024The larger-sized Galaxy Watch 6 with LTE gets a new record price cut on Amazon
28 May, 2024The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is again a sub-$100 best seller at Walmart
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: