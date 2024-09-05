Save $239 on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and fulfill your dream of getting durable watch on the cheap

30% discount on Google Pixel 7a!

Have you ever wanted to own an extremely durable Galaxy smartwatch, which packs a plethora of features and doesn't break the bank? Well, if you have, now is the time to get one!

Walmart is selling the long-lasting Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at a lovely $239.28 price cut. This means you can currently buy one for just $209.72 instead of paying the hefty price of $449. And while the discount was $249.28 a few weeks ago, saving almost $240 on one of the best smartwatches for outdoor enthusiasts is an unmissable deal too.

Save $239 on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at Walmart!

Get the durable Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at a sweet $239 discount at Walmart. The watch is loaded with features, has up to 3 days of battery life, and is a true bargain at its current price. Act fast and save now!
$239 off (53%)
$209 72
$449
Buy at Walmart


Boasting a titanium case and sapphire crystal glass display, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is built to withstand any adventure. Additionally, it offers up to three days of battery life, further enhancing its durability.

Of course, being a high-end Samsung smartwatch, this bad boy also comes with all the health-tracking features a wearable of its caliber should offer. In addition, it supports Samsung's body composition functionality, which lets you measure your body's fat and muscle percentages.

Moreover, it packs functionalities such as NFC, smart notifications, and phone call support. And since it runs on Wear OS, you'll have access to Google's Play Store, from where you can download plenty of apps and watch faces directly on your fancy timepiece.

So, with durable design, a great number of both health-tracking and lifestyle features, and solid battery life, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro offers great value for money. Furthermore, it's an even bigger bargain while available for just $209.72 at Walmart.

Therefore, act quickly! Tap the deal button in this article and save a whopping $239 on this amazing smartwatch today!
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

