The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is massively discounted at Walmart, becoming the watch every adventurer desires

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Samsung's previous flagship smartwatch for the active, is still one of the best out there, and guess what? It's heavily discounted at Walmart and a real steal right now.

While it'll usually set you back a whole $449, it's currently available for just $199.72. So, you'll score $249.28 in savings if you don't dilly-dally and take advantage of this unmissable deal today!

We reported a similar promo around the end of July. However, back then, the discount was $231.28. Therefore, consider this your second chance to save big on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and be sure to get yours now, as this bad boy is worth the money.

With a durable titanium body and a screen made of sapphire crystal glass, this timepiece packs amazing durability. And as a proper high-end smartwatch, it comes with all the health-tracking features you expect to find on such a wearable.

If you're serious about getting and staying in shape, you'll be pleased to learn that the watch also supports Samsung's body composition feature. This means you can measure your body's fat and muscle percentages. So, you can see how much body fat you need to burn to make your abs show.

Since there is more to life than going to the gym and drinking protein shakes, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro boasts features such as smart notifications, NFC, and phone call support. Additionally, it runs on Wear OS, which means you can download plenty of apps and watch faces.

The watch has a lot to offer in the battery department, too, offering up to three days of usage on a single charge. Moreover, it comes with 10W wireless charging and can reach 100% in slightly over an hour.

All in all, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a real bargain, so act fast and save a whopping $249.28 on this feature-packed smartwatch now!
