The incredible Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is once again available for under $200
Where's the best place to get a new Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at deeply reduced prices right now? Best Buy! Over here, you can find the Bluetooth version of the robust wearable for $250 off its price tag, which sounds like a remarkable opportunity to get more value for your money.
In case you're wondering, this non-LTE version is only available at Walmart, where you'd have to settle for a slightly less attractive $209 discount. In other words, if you want to get one of the best Galaxy Watches for under $200, Best Buy is the place for you!
It's not just the excellent battery life that makes the 2022 timepiece a great choice. This bad boy is meant for outdoor enthusiasts, and Samsung has opted for premium, durable materials for its design. The Watch 5 Pro showcases a titanium case and sapphire crystal glass protection for the display.
Like most of the best smartwatches on the market, this puppy has advanced sleep coaching and tracking and monitors your heart rate. Of course, activity-related features and an integrated BIA sensor are here as well. The wearable also has exclusive GPS guidance and a TrackBack feature for better tracking in unfamiliar surroundings.
Is this the best smartwatch to get right now? It depends on whether you are OK with buying a wearable from 2022. If you are, safely pull the trigger on Best Buy's gorgeous discount and enjoy your $250 worth of savings.
While it's no spring chicken in the world of smartwatches for Android lovers, the $449.99 smartwatch still has plenty to offer. Firstly, let's remember that it's still the Samsung timepiece with the best battery life, offering over 60 hours of regular use between charges. For comparison, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic lasts about 36 hours between charges on average.
While tough, the Watch 5 Pro cuts no corners with display quality. It features a beautiful 1.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with high peak brightness. You guessed it, the display is perfectly usable even under the blazing sun.
