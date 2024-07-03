Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
The incredible Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is once again available for under $200

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is once again available for under $200
Where's the best place to get a new Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at deeply reduced prices right now? Best Buy! Over here, you can find the Bluetooth version of the robust wearable for $250 off its price tag, which sounds like a remarkable opportunity to get more value for your money.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is now $250 cheaper on Best Buy

The amazing Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is once again available at its best price. The smartwatch is now $250 cheaper than usual, landing it at just $199.99. This is the Bluetooth-only version of the timepiece. The deal is live at Best Buy.
$250 off (56%)
$199 99
$449 99
Buy at BestBuy

Save $209 on the Watch 5 Pro at Walmart

Walmart's best-selling deal is almost as attractive as what Best Buy offers right now. Over at Walmart, you can save $209 on the amazing Watch 5 Pro, which also sounds like a pretty good deal. If this is your preferred store, safely pull the trigger on this deal.
$209 off (47%)
$239 97
$449
Buy at Walmart

In case you're wondering, this non-LTE version is only available at Walmart, where you'd have to settle for a slightly less attractive $209 discount. In other words, if you want to get one of the best Galaxy Watches for under $200, Best Buy is the place for you!

While it's no spring chicken in the world of smartwatches for Android lovers, the $449.99 smartwatch still has plenty to offer. Firstly, let's remember that it's still the Samsung timepiece with the best battery life, offering over 60 hours of regular use between charges. For comparison, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic lasts about 36 hours between charges on average.

It's not just the excellent battery life that makes the 2022 timepiece a great choice. This bad boy is meant for outdoor enthusiasts, and Samsung has opted for premium, durable materials for its design. The Watch 5 Pro showcases a titanium case and sapphire crystal glass protection for the display.

While tough, the Watch 5 Pro cuts no corners with display quality. It features a beautiful 1.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with high peak brightness. You guessed it, the display is perfectly usable even under the blazing sun.

Like most of the best smartwatches on the market, this puppy has advanced sleep coaching and tracking and monitors your heart rate. Of course, activity-related features and an integrated BIA sensor are here as well. The wearable also has exclusive GPS guidance and a TrackBack feature for better tracking in unfamiliar surroundings.

Is this the best smartwatch to get right now? It depends on whether you are OK with buying a wearable from 2022. If you are, safely pull the trigger on Best Buy's gorgeous discount and enjoy your $250 worth of savings.

Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

