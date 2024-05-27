The built-to-last Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a whopping 56% off on Amazon; save on one before it's too late
The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro may be part of an older Galaxy Watch lineup, but it's still the best Samsung watch to get if you are an outdoor aficionado. Of course, because of that, it comes with a really hefty price tag, which, fortunately for you, is not that hefty at the moment.
Amazon is selling this bad boy at a whopping $250 discount, shaving a whole 56% off its price. This allows you to get a unit for less than $199, making the watch irresistible and this deal unmissable. This offer even beats the 42% markdown Amazon had on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro during its Spring Sale. Therefore, we suggest acting quickly and pulling the trigger on this deal now.
Since it was made for people with extreme hobbies, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro boasts a titanium body and a display made of sapphire crystal glass, providing incredible durability. In addition to that, the wearable is loaded with health-tracking features, including Samsung's famous body composition functionality, which allows you to keep tabs on your body's fat and muscle percentages.
The watch also sports lifestyle features such as smart notifications, NFC, and phone call support. Moreover, it runs on Wear OS, letting you download apps and watch faces directly on your wearable.
Yep, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro may have been released in 2022, but it's still among the best smartwatches on the market. Don't waste time and save on this handsome fella now while the opportunity is still available!
Unlike traditional Galaxy Watches, which offer about a day and a half of battery life, Samsung's smartwatch for outdoor enthusiasts delivers up to three days of usage on a single charge. Additionally, it comes with 10W WPC-based charging, which can fill the tank in just over an hour.
