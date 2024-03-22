Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Defy your limits with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, now 42% off during Amazon Spring Sale

Samsung Deals Wearables
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The durable Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is heavily discounted for Amazon's Spring Sale
Amazon's Spring Sale is in full swing, letting you grab a high-end smartwatch at a lovely discount. For instance, you can currently snag the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at a lovely $166 discount.

Yep! The most durable Galaxy Watch on the market is available for 42% off its price during Amazon's Spring Sale campaign. However, we suggest you act fast and get one through this deal now while the timepiece is still up for grabs. Since we are in the middle of a shopping spree right now and Amazon is full of deal hunters, chances are high for someone to beat you to it.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: Save $166!

Get the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro on Amazon and save $166 in the process. The watch has great durability, a lot of features and offers up to 3 days of battery life. It's a real value for money!
$166 off (42%)
Buy at Amazon


The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro was made for outdoor enthusiasts, which means it packs amazing durability. With a titanium body and display made of sapphire crystal glass, it's ready to survive even the wildest of your adventures, plus a few accidental bashes against the wall.

Packing a plethora of health-tracking features, the watch will help you keep tabs on your health. And its body composition functionality will let you gain more insight into your body's fat and muscle percentages. In other words, this bad boy is perfect for gym enthusiasts training to reach the form of their lives.

Additionally, you'll find features such as smart notifications, NFC, and the ability to make phone calls. The wearable also runs on Wear OS, allowing you to download various apps and even a few games.

Packing a huge — by smartwatch standards — 590mAh battery, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro delivers up to three days of battery life on a single charge. So, you won't have to charge it every single night. Furthermore, the 10W WPC-based charging on board recharges the watch in slightly over an hour.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has a lot to offer and is a real bargain right now. So, tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and grab one before it's too late.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
IKEA just made all fast chargers look way overpriced
IKEA just made all fast chargers look way overpriced
Minnesota woman sues T-Mobile and AT&T, alleging they are behind her health issues
Minnesota woman sues T-Mobile and AT&T, alleging they are behind her health issues
Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a serious manufacturer's defect that Samsung refused to fix under the warranty
Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a serious manufacturer's defect that Samsung refused to fix under the warranty
Pixel Fold is extraordinarily discounted for the first time
Pixel Fold is extraordinarily discounted for the first time
71 million AT&T customers need to be on high alert after data from 2021 leak surfaces again (UPDATE)
71 million AT&T customers need to be on high alert after data from 2021 leak surfaces again (UPDATE)

Latest News

TikTokers worry that they won’t be able to “educate” kids if TikTok is banned
TikTokers worry that they won’t be able to “educate” kids if TikTok is banned
Apple will not release any tablets on March 26th says person very close to the tech giant
Apple will not release any tablets on March 26th says person very close to the tech giant
DOJ makes ridiculous claim that the iPhone caused the Amazon Fire Phone fiasco
DOJ makes ridiculous claim that the iPhone caused the Amazon Fire Phone fiasco
Could the Dimensity 9400, not the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, be the chipset to beat later this year?
Could the Dimensity 9400, not the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, be the chipset to beat later this year?
Apple fears DOJ wants to turn iPhone into Android, which would be a loss for consumers
Apple fears DOJ wants to turn iPhone into Android, which would be a loss for consumers
Threads rolls out beta program to share your posts out to the Fediverse
Threads rolls out beta program to share your posts out to the Fediverse
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless