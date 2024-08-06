Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

The 44mm Galaxy Watch 5 with LTE gets a head-turning 51% discount at Amazon

With the Galaxy Watch 7 already out making headlines, some of you might have forgotten about the Galaxy Watch 5. But you shouldn't, because there's a massive discount on the larger-sized LTE model. That's right! You can save 51% on the timepiece at Amazon, a fantastic deal for every cash-strapped Samsung fan.

What does this mean? Well, it means the smartwatch that normally costs about $360 at Amazon is now available for less than $180. The 44mm Galaxy Watch 5 is brand new, too! So, don't waste your time and act on this magnificent offer while it's still here.

True, that's not exactly the latest or greatest Galaxy Watch on the market. However, the LTE-enabled version of the Galaxy Watch 6 is over $300 at the time of writing, and the latest iteration is even more expensive. In other words, if you're using a Samsung phone and want to complete your ecosystem with a new 4G smartwatch, this is the one to pick.

The model features a great 1.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with vivid colors and sufficient brightness to be perfectly legible outdoors. There's also a sapphire crystal protecting the display, ensuring fewer scratches.

The Galaxy Watch 5 is packed with features as well. For example, it measures your heart rate, offers sleep monitoring and advanced coaching, tracks workouts automatically, and lets you manually track over 90 different exercises. Of course, it sports a BIA sensor for body composition measurements and even features a temperature sensor for cycle tracking.

The battery life here is respectable as well. Well, it's not as great as the Garmin Venu 3, but it'll still get you through a day with regular use. And finally, let's remember that this is the model with LTE, allowing you to make and take phone calls even when your smartphone isn't around.

Ultimately, while that's no longer one of the best smartwatches on the market, it has an incredible value-for-money ratio right now. Get yours with Amazon's deal and save 51%.
Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

