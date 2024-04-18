Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

For just $99, you can get a feature-packed Galaxy Watch 4 Classic on the cheap at Walmart
You are a Galaxy user on a shoestring budget but want a new fancy Samsung watch on the cheap? Don't feel discouraged, as you can now snag a new timepiece without breaking the bank as long as you take advantage of this deal.

At the moment, Walmart is selling the 42mm Bluetooth version of the legendary Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for just $99, shaving $70 off the watch's usual price of $169 at the retailer. That's a high-end, feature-packed Galaxy Watch for under $100, which is just incredible! We also encourage you to act quickly, as this offer has been available for about two weeks already and may expire soon.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic may not be a spring chicken, as it was released in 2021, but it was Samsung's flagship smartwatch when it was brand new.

Packing a stylish design, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is one handsome fella that goes well with an expensive suit. Furthermore, as a proper top-tier smartwatch, the wearable packs all the features you expect to find on a timepiece of this caliber. It even comes with Samsung's fancy body composition functionality, allowing you to measure your body's muscle and fat percentages.

Also, let's not forget that the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic runs on Wear OS, and you'll be able to download apps and watch faces directly on it. In addition to that, the watch supports phone calls and smart notifications, NFC, and Google Assistant.

In short, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic may not be an older device, but it still has a lot going for it. Furthermore, it's an amazing choice for someone on a budget. So, act fast and treat yourself to a new fancy Galaxy Watch on the cheap now!
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena

