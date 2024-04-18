For just $99, you can get a feature-packed Galaxy Watch 4 Classic on the cheap at Walmart

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm, Bluetooth): save $70 at Walmart Get the 42mm Bluetooth Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for $70 off its price at Walmart. The watch packs a plethora of features, has a stylish design and is great value for money. Furthermore, this is the watch and deal to go for If you are a Galaxy user on a budget. So, act fast and pull the trigger on this offer today! $70 off (41%) $99 $169 Buy at Walmart

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic may not be a spring chicken, as it was released in 2021, but it was Samsung's flagship smartwatch when it was brand new.Packing a stylish design, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is one handsome fella that goes well with an expensive suit. Furthermore, as a proper top-tier smartwatch, the wearable packs all the features you expect to find on a timepiece of this caliber. It even comes with Samsung's fancy body composition functionality, allowing you to measure your body's muscle and fat percentages.Also, let's not forget that the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic runs on Wear OS, and you'll be able to download apps and watch faces directly on it. In addition to that, the watch supports phone calls and smart notifications, NFC, and Google Assistant.In short, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic may not be an older device, but it still has a lot going for it. Furthermore, it's an amazing choice for someone on a budget. So, act fast and treat yourself to a new fancy Galaxy Watch on the cheap now!