Up Next:
The much-loved Galaxy Watch 4 Classic sells like hotcakes at Walmart once more
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Whenever Walmart goes generous, the product it sells turns into a best-seller. That’s why it’s no surprise that its killer-great deal on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic stole bargain hunters’ hearts as soon as it went live. In case you missed it, the 42mm wearable can again be yours for a tad under $100.
As one of the best budget smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic certainly packs a punch. It may be several years old, but the timepiece has a gorgeous design featuring the iconic bezel and a great screen. Plus, it boasts advanced Samsung sensors that track your steps, sleep, workout performance, and more.
Still not convinced? If so, note that the Watch 4 Classic provides VO2 max readings and ECG monitoring. Keep in mind the latter requires a Galaxy phone.
Then again, it’s not all sunshine and roses. The timepiece keeps the light on for just about a day or so with regular use per charge. On the bright side, many more contemporary smartwatch models also don’t exceed the one-day battery life.
Overall, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is no spring chicken, and there’s no denying it. However, it’s now exceptionally affordable at Walmart, once again available at $70 off. Such a great offer may expire in the blink of an eye, so if you want a new Android smartwatch for less than $100, act now.
This exceptional offer has come and gone multiple times at Walmart. But it’s just too good to go live only one time anyway. So, if you need a new smartwatch, know that the fantastic Samsung smartwatch is again $70 cheaper than usual. The rollback offer might disappear before we know it, so we wouldn’t recommend sleeping on it.
As one of the best budget smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic certainly packs a punch. It may be several years old, but the timepiece has a gorgeous design featuring the iconic bezel and a great screen. Plus, it boasts advanced Samsung sensors that track your steps, sleep, workout performance, and more.
Although the smartwatch has already seen a successor in the face of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, it doesn’t fall behind in the functionalities and smarts departments. The wearable supports NFC for contactless payments and has solid dust, water, and shock resistance.
Still not convinced? If so, note that the Watch 4 Classic provides VO2 max readings and ECG monitoring. Keep in mind the latter requires a Galaxy phone.
Then again, it’s not all sunshine and roses. The timepiece keeps the light on for just about a day or so with regular use per charge. On the bright side, many more contemporary smartwatch models also don’t exceed the one-day battery life.
Overall, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is no spring chicken, and there’s no denying it. However, it’s now exceptionally affordable at Walmart, once again available at $70 off. Such a great offer may expire in the blink of an eye, so if you want a new Android smartwatch for less than $100, act now.
Things that are NOT allowed: