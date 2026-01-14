Galaxy Tab S9 makes a grand return and is a total hit at this unbelievably low price
Such huge discounts don't come around often, so you definitely don't want to miss this one.
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Android tablet with a premium design, powerful performance, and a seriously low price? Now’s your chance — provided you’re OK with a device released in 2023. I’m talking about the Galaxy Tab S9, which has somehow entered the mid-range price segment at Walmart.Looking for an
The retailer is now allowing you to save a mind-blowing $309 on this Samsung tablet. The promo comes from a third-party merchant, not Walmart. But hey — it’s a Pro Seller with a 4.5-star rating, so it should be quite reliable.
I know those looking for the latest flagship devices probably won’t be impressed by this sale — and I’m not asking them to be. This promo is suited for those with a high-end taste and a more modest budget. And let’s face it — even if it’s not a spring chicken, the Tab S9 is a must-buy at its current price of $489.99. Offers like these don’t come often, including on devices that haven’t been released in 2025 (or 2024), so I’m definitely recommending it.
Under the hood, this device packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor. That means it can handle daily tasks and heavy multitasking without breaking a sweat. Of course, the Galaxy Tab S11 delivers even more horsepower, but it's also significantly pricier.
Bottom line: sure, the Galaxy Tab S9 isn’t the latest compact flagship from the brand. But compared to sub-$500 devices, it doesn’t disappoint one bit. Grab yours and save $309.
The retailer is now allowing you to save a mind-blowing $309 on this Samsung tablet. The promo comes from a third-party merchant, not Walmart. But hey — it’s a Pro Seller with a 4.5-star rating, so it should be quite reliable.
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I know those looking for the latest flagship devices probably won’t be impressed by this sale — and I’m not asking them to be. This promo is suited for those with a high-end taste and a more modest budget. And let’s face it — even if it’s not a spring chicken, the Tab S9 is a must-buy at its current price of $489.99. Offers like these don’t come often, including on devices that haven’t been released in 2025 (or 2024), so I’m definitely recommending it.
This Android tablet packs everything you could possibly want: gorgeous 11-inch AMOLED touchscreen, premium build quality, and Snapdragon power. Offering ultra-crisp resolution, vivid colors, and a superb scrolling experience, it’s the ideal streaming companion.
Under the hood, this device packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor. That means it can handle daily tasks and heavy multitasking without breaking a sweat. Of course, the Galaxy Tab S11 delivers even more horsepower, but it's also significantly pricier.
Battery life deserves admiration as well. In our Galaxy Tab S9 review, we’ve posted results from our in-house tests. But here’s the essence: it pulls nearly seven and a half hours of gaming and almost six and a half hours of browsing. That should be more than enough for a day of moderate use.
Bottom line: sure, the Galaxy Tab S9 isn’t the latest compact flagship from the brand. But compared to sub-$500 devices, it doesn’t disappoint one bit. Grab yours and save $309.
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