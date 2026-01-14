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Galaxy Tab S9 makes a grand return and is a total hit at this unbelievably low price

Such huge discounts don't come around often, so you definitely don't want to miss this one.

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A person holds the Galaxy Tab S9 in landscape mode, showing its display.
View now at Walmart
Looking for an Android tablet with a premium design, powerful performance, and a seriously low price? Now’s your chance — provided you’re OK with a device released in 2023. I’m talking about the Galaxy Tab S9, which has somehow entered the mid-range price segment at Walmart.

The retailer is now allowing you to save a mind-blowing $309 on this Samsung tablet. The promo comes from a third-party merchant, not Walmart. But hey — it’s a Pro Seller with a 4.5-star rating, so it should be quite reliable.

The Galaxy Tab S9 is 39% off at Walmart

$489 99
$799
$309 off (39%)
The old but gold Galaxy Tab S9 is now available at an irresistible $309 discount at Walmart. That brings the 128GB variant in Graphite under the $500 mark, making it impossible to pass up. The promo might not last long, so act now and save.
Buy at Walmart
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I know those looking for the latest flagship devices probably won’t be impressed by this sale — and I’m not asking them to be. This promo is suited for those with a high-end taste and a more modest budget. And let’s face it — even if it’s not a spring chicken, the Tab S9 is a must-buy at its current price of $489.99. Offers like these don’t come often, including on devices that haven’t been released in 2025 (or 2024), so I’m definitely recommending it.

This Android tablet packs everything you could possibly want: gorgeous 11-inch AMOLED touchscreen, premium build quality, and Snapdragon power. Offering ultra-crisp resolution, vivid colors, and a superb scrolling experience, it’s the ideal streaming companion.

Under the hood, this device packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor. That means it can handle daily tasks and heavy multitasking without breaking a sweat. Of course, the Galaxy Tab S11 delivers even more horsepower, but it's also significantly pricier.

Battery life deserves admiration as well. In our Galaxy Tab S9 review, we’ve posted results from our in-house tests. But here’s the essence: it pulls nearly seven and a half hours of gaming and almost six and a half hours of browsing. That should be more than enough for a day of moderate use.

Bottom line: sure, the Galaxy Tab S9 isn’t the latest compact flagship from the brand. But compared to sub-$500 devices, it doesn’t disappoint one bit. Grab yours and save $309.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
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