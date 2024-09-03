Prices for the excellent Galaxy Tab S9+ keep going down at Amazon
One of the best Android tablets has just got cheaper on Amazon. We're talking a generous $176 discount on the gorgeous Galaxy Tab S9+. This fella was previously $119 off last month, so this new deal is much more appealing.
As far as capabilities go, the Galaxy Tab S9+ handles pretty much everything you throw at it like a breeze. With the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip for Galaxy and 12GB RAM, this bad boy gives you a superb gaming experience, among other things. Moreover, you get an S Pen in the box, allowing you to express your creativity whenever you desire.
So, if you think the Galaxy Tab S9+ has enough to meet your needs, go for the model in Graphite and save while you can. Or, consider this iOS alternative.
The ~$1,000 Galaxy slate easily wins across the board with its magnificent display, robust performance, and fantastic battery life. You get plenty of real estate to play with, as the device sports a 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with smooth 120Hz refresh rates.
As far as capabilities go, the Galaxy Tab S9+ handles pretty much everything you throw at it like a breeze. With the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip for Galaxy and 12GB RAM, this bad boy gives you a superb gaming experience, among other things. Moreover, you get an S Pen in the box, allowing you to express your creativity whenever you desire.
Like most tablets, this Samsung option doesn't really impress on the camera front. You can still expect fantastic video chat quality from the 12MP ultra-wide camera, but it's certainly not going to become your go-to device for important family photos. Completing the package is a large battery with a 10,090mAh capacity that gives you over six hours of streaming time or about eight hours of non-stop gaming fun.
The iPad Air (2022) is a worthy rival arriving at lower-than-usual prices
If you want cellular connectivity on deck (and are also an Apple fan), why not consider the 2022 iPad Air instead? This puppy with 4G + Wi-Fi and 64GB of storage now sells for $629 instead of $699 at Walmart. That's a considerably lower price than the Samsung option but, then again, you're only getting 64GB of storage.
The iPad Air features a smaller 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and an M1 chip, which is quite powerful despite the device's older age (compared to the Galaxy Tab S9+). This model also has a slightly better speaker system.
On the other hand, you don't get 120Hz display refresh rates or an accessory in the box. But if you don't mind these drawbacks, the discounted Apple tablet can be a fantastic choice. Check out our iPad Air (2022) vs Galaxy Tab S9+ specs comparison page for additional details.
