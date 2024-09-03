Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

Prices for the excellent Galaxy Tab S9+ keep going down at Amazon

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Tab S9+ on a table with different apps on its display and an S Pen on its right side.
One of the best Android tablets has just got cheaper on Amazon. We're talking a generous $176 discount on the gorgeous Galaxy Tab S9+. This fella was previously $119 off last month, so this new deal is much more appealing.

Save $176 on the Galaxy Tab S9+ at Amazon

The Galaxy Tab S9+ with 256GB of storage in Graphite has become cheaper on Amazon than it was a couple of weeks back. You can now save $176 on the slate, a discount that's not matched by Best Buy, Walmart, or even the official store (where you have to trade in an eligible device for a better discount). Get yours and save big!
$176 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

What makes it even better is that you can't find a matching markdown at Best Buy or Walmart. Even at the official store, you can only save $120 without trade-ins. In other words, Amazon's the place to get this Samsung tablet at its lowest price (right now) if you don't want to bid farewell to your current device.

The ~$1,000 Galaxy slate easily wins across the board with its magnificent display, robust performance, and fantastic battery life. You get plenty of real estate to play with, as the device sports a 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with smooth 120Hz refresh rates.

As far as capabilities go, the Galaxy Tab S9+ handles pretty much everything you throw at it like a breeze. With the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip for Galaxy and 12GB RAM, this bad boy gives you a superb gaming experience, among other things. Moreover, you get an S Pen in the box, allowing you to express your creativity whenever you desire.

Like most tablets, this Samsung option doesn't really impress on the camera front. You can still expect fantastic video chat quality from the 12MP ultra-wide camera, but it's certainly not going to become your go-to device for important family photos. Completing the package is a large battery with a 10,090mAh capacity that gives you over six hours of streaming time or about eight hours of non-stop gaming fun.

So, if you think the Galaxy Tab S9+ has enough to meet your needs, go for the model in Graphite and save while you can. Or, consider this iOS alternative.

The iPad Air (2022) is a worthy rival arriving at lower-than-usual prices


If you want cellular connectivity on deck (and are also an Apple fan), why not consider the 2022 iPad Air instead? This puppy with 4G + Wi-Fi and 64GB of storage now sells for $629 instead of $699 at Walmart. That's a considerably lower price than the Samsung option but, then again, you're only getting 64GB of storage.

Save $70 on the iPad Air (2022) with cellular connectivity

If you prefer the iOS tablet experience, consider Walmart's promo on the cellular-enabled iPad Air (2022). This model is currently $70 cheaper at the merchant. It features 64GB of built-in storage space. Only two available colors.
$70 off (10%)
$629
$699
Buy at Walmart

The iPad Air features a smaller 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and an M1 chip, which is quite powerful despite the device's older age (compared to the Galaxy Tab S9+). This model also has a slightly better speaker system.

Recommended Stories
On the other hand, you don't get 120Hz display refresh rates or an accessory in the box. But if you don't mind these drawbacks, the discounted Apple tablet can be a fantastic choice. Check out our iPad Air (2022) vs Galaxy Tab S9+ specs comparison page for additional details.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab - Deals History
86 stories
03 Sep, 2024
Prices for the excellent Galaxy Tab S9+ keep going down at Amazon
28 Aug, 2024
The ex-flagship Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra still packs a punch, but now at $450 off at Best Buy The budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) becomes a real treat after sweet $127 discount on Amazon
27 Aug, 2024
The Galaxy Tab S9 256GB sells at a tempting discount on Amazon
20 Aug, 2024
Amazon's stunning Galaxy Tab S9 FE deal is back, but only for a short while
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]
Amazon Prime members can get the OnePlus 12R high-ender at an astoundingly low price right now
Amazon Prime members can get the OnePlus 12R high-ender at an astoundingly low price right now

Latest News

Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves
Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves
One of Apple, Google, and Meta's key opponents in the EU steps down
One of Apple, Google, and Meta's key opponents in the EU steps down
Google reportedly wants to exclude ad tech insiders' testimonies from DOJ antitrust trial
Google reportedly wants to exclude ad tech insiders' testimonies from DOJ antitrust trial
Woot sells the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 for just $99.99, but only for a limited time
Woot sells the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 for just $99.99, but only for a limited time
Apple goes after Spotify and Disney via a landmark partnership
Apple goes after Spotify and Disney via a landmark partnership
Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be 20% of the Samsung S25 costs as Exynos 2500 goes to Z Fold 7
Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be 20% of the Samsung S25 costs as Exynos 2500 goes to Z Fold 7
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless