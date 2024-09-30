Subscribe to access exclusive content
The stellar Galaxy Tab S9+ is $301 off at Amazon ahead of the October Prime Day

Deals
A close-up of a person holding the Galaxy Tab S9. The tablet's screen is turned on and showcases various apps.
Do you remember Best Buy's surprisingly generous day-only discount on the Galaxy Tab S9+? For only 24 hours, users could save $300 on the base storage version. Fast forward to today, and this deal is (obviously) no longer available at Best Buy. However, you can now score a very similar bargain at Amazon. Over here, the 256GB version in Beige is now $301 and an absolute delight you shouldn't walk past.

Save $301 on the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9+ in Beige

Prime Day may be next week, but this head-turning Galaxy Tab S9+ deal is now live and available to everyone! Amazon is feeling especially generous ahead of the event, as you can see from this huge $301 price cut on one of the best Android tablets. Hurry up and get yours soon, and know that no other merchant has a matching promo at the time of writing.
$301 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon


Mind you, no other merchant is currently having a similar deal. We couldn't see a discounted Galaxy Tab S9+ at Best Buy, Walmart, or even the official Samsung store. In other words, this could be your last chance to score a bargain before next week's October Prime Day. Frankly, the model might not even be cheaper during the event, so there might be no point in waiting for it.

While it's by no means among the best budget tablets, even for 30% off its usual price of almost $1,000, the Samsung tablet is a fantastic investment right now. How so? Well, it's now considerably less expensive than its same-storage vanilla sibling, the Galaxy Tab S9. Plus, its successor, the Galaxy Tab S10+, is still in pre-order and without any discounts (not to mention its lack of notable upgrades).

So, if you're looking for an Android tablet with a superb Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 120Hz refresh rates, and a blazing-fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy performance, the Galaxy Tab S9+ is the device to go for. It may be too hefty at its standard price, but now that it's $301 cheaper, it's a fantastic choice, especially for Android users. What about iOS fans, though?

This iPad alternative should be on your radar


If you don't like the Galaxy Tab S9+ display size or are part of the iOS ecosystem, you should absolutely consider the M2 iPad Air (2024). Currently, Amazon has the 11-inch version with 256GB of storage in Space Gray on sale for $50 off. While that's not as compelling as a $301 price cut, we all know Apple tech doesn't get huge discounts to begin with.

Save $50 on the iPad Air M2, 11-inch (2024)

The M2-powered iPad Air (2024) is significantly more powerful than the Galaxy Tab S9+. For iOS users, it's clearly the better choice. If you're looking to get the 256GB model at discounted prices, check out Amazon's promo on the Space Gray paintjob. It saves you $50.
$50 off (7%)
Buy at Amazon

If you pick this bad boy, you can enjoy a supreme performance. The Samsung tablet may be fast and responsive, but this one is way more powerful. In fact, you'll probably have a hard time pushing the M2-powered beast to its limits.

According to our battery life tests, the 11-inch iPad Air (2024) also offers better battery life. The Galaxy Tab S9+ only beats it in the 3D gaming test, but that shouldn't be a drawback for most.

With little time left until the next Prime Day, non-Prime members are in for a treat with both tablet deals. Check out the Galaxy Tab S9+ vs M2 iPad Air 11-inch (2024) specs comparison for additional details and be quick to make a decision—these deals might not be available for too long.
