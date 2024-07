You've got less than 24 hours to act on this top Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ deal at Best Buy

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is $110 off at Best Buy One-day-only deal at Best Buy lets you save $110 on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+. This is the second-best price ever seen for the model, and it's also quite a rare deal. Take advantage soon because Best Buy's deal won't be here tomorrow. $110 off (18%) $489 99 $599 99 Buy at BestBuy The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 FE is $101 off at Walmart! This best-selling Walmart deal saves you a smashing $101 price cut on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE. This bad boy is now available for less than $420! The Walmart deal will probably remain live until its three-day summer sale event lasts. $101 off (19%) $418 99 $519 99 Buy at Walmart

Galaxy Tab S9

Reserve your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Z Flip 6 now! Reserve your brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Z Flip 6 through July 10th and score $50 in Samsung Credit, plus up to $1,500 in trade-in savings when you pre-order your device. You also have a chance to win a $5,000 Samsung Credit! Reserve at Samsung

Best Buy is keen on letting you save big today. Firstly, it gave Windows users a great Surface Pro 9 discount , and now it's got something for all those Samsung fans out there. One of the most popular mid-range Android tablets , the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ , now enjoys a superb 24-hour-only discount. For a super limited time, Best Buy lets you save $110 on the 128GB model.That's right! You've got less than 24 hours to act on this incredible deal. To our knowledge, Best Buy's discount brings the tablet to its second-best price. The only time it's been topped was in March, when Amazon offered the $599.99 tablet for $120 off its MSRP. At the time of writing, though, neither the largest e-commerce seller nor Walmart have a matching offer on this water and dust-resistant tablet.While Walmart's Summer Deals event lasts, you can also get the non-Plus model at sweetly discounted prices. The 256GB version of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is now $101 cheaper. This puppy has a slightly smaller screen, measuring 10.9 inches instead of 12.4 inches, and a smaller battery capacity (8,000mAh instead of 10,090mAh). On the bright side, you can get it for just $418.99, while Best Buy's deal brings the Tab S9 FE+ to $489.99.With its durable and sleek design, 12.4-inch screen, respectable Exynos processor, and large battery, the S Pen-wielding Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is a fascinating choice for users. Normally costing as much as $599.99, this bad boy gives you a taste of the flagship Samsung Galaxy experience at much more affordable prices.Let's not forget that you get neat perks like Samsung DeX support, dual rear cameras, and long software support (five years, to be exact). Aside from that, the IP68-rated tablet features a microSD card slot in case you find that 128GB of built-in storage space insufficient.Is theFE+ the best tablet you can get? Probably not. But if you want a high-quality slate with some potential, an S Pen in the box, and DeX Mode support for less than $500, this is the tablet to consider. Once again, keep in mind that Best Buy's deal will remain live for less than a day, so you don't have much time to act.