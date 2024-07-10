You've got less than 24 hours to act on this top Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ deal at Best Buy
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Best Buy is keen on letting you save big today. Firstly, it gave Windows users a great Surface Pro 9 discount, and now it's got something for all those Samsung fans out there. One of the most popular mid-range Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, now enjoys a superb 24-hour-only discount. For a super limited time, Best Buy lets you save $110 on the 128GB model.
That's right! You've got less than 24 hours to act on this incredible deal. To our knowledge, Best Buy's discount brings the tablet to its second-best price. The only time it's been topped was in March, when Amazon offered the $599.99 tablet for $120 off its MSRP. At the time of writing, though, neither the largest e-commerce seller nor Walmart have a matching offer on this water and dust-resistant tablet.
Let's not forget that you get neat perks like Samsung DeX support, dual rear cameras, and long software support (five years, to be exact). Aside from that, the IP68-rated tablet features a microSD card slot in case you find that 128GB of built-in storage space insufficient.
Is the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ the best tablet you can get? Probably not. But if you want a high-quality slate with some potential, an S Pen in the box, and DeX Mode support for less than $500, this is the tablet to consider. Once again, keep in mind that Best Buy's deal will remain live for less than a day, so you don't have much time to act.
That's right! You've got less than 24 hours to act on this incredible deal. To our knowledge, Best Buy's discount brings the tablet to its second-best price. The only time it's been topped was in March, when Amazon offered the $599.99 tablet for $120 off its MSRP. At the time of writing, though, neither the largest e-commerce seller nor Walmart have a matching offer on this water and dust-resistant tablet.
While Walmart's Summer Deals event lasts, you can also get the non-Plus model at sweetly discounted prices. The 256GB version of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is now $101 cheaper. This puppy has a slightly smaller screen, measuring 10.9 inches instead of 12.4 inches, and a smaller battery capacity (8,000mAh instead of 10,090mAh). On the bright side, you can get it for just $418.99, while Best Buy's deal brings the Tab S9 FE+ to $489.99.
With its durable and sleek design, 12.4-inch screen, respectable Exynos processor, and large battery, the S Pen-wielding Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is a fascinating choice for users. Normally costing as much as $599.99, this bad boy gives you a taste of the flagship Samsung Galaxy experience at much more affordable prices.
Let's not forget that you get neat perks like Samsung DeX support, dual rear cameras, and long software support (five years, to be exact). Aside from that, the IP68-rated tablet features a microSD card slot in case you find that 128GB of built-in storage space insufficient.
Is the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ the best tablet you can get? Probably not. But if you want a high-quality slate with some potential, an S Pen in the box, and DeX Mode support for less than $500, this is the tablet to consider. Once again, keep in mind that Best Buy's deal will remain live for less than a day, so you don't have much time to act.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
10 Jul, 2024You've got less than 24 hours to act on this top Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ deal at Best Buy
09 Jul, 2024Walmart Deals event knocks the Galaxy Tab S8+ under the $500 mark
04 Jul, 2024Get the amazing Galaxy Tab S9+ at its best price with this limited-time deal at Amazon
27 Jun, 2024Your search for the perfect budget tablet ends with this new Galaxy Tab A9+ deal The brilliant 256GB Galaxy Tab S9+ receives a hefty discount at Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: