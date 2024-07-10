The Windows-powered Surface Pro 9 is deeply discounted at Best Buy once again
While Android fans get regular chances to save big on their most wanted tablets, Windows lovers aren't so fortunate. But today, Best Buy rights that wrong with a fascinating Surface Pro 9 deal. If you're quick enough, you can save an amazing $330 on the 8/256GB version with an Intel Evo i5 processor.
Right off the bat, we should note that this isn't the lowest price we've seen for this particular version of one of the best Windows tablets. The model was slightly more affordable about a month ago, but the deal remained live briefly. By the way, you won't find the same $330 discount at Amazon or Walmart.
But not everyone can afford to spend over $1,000 on their next Windows tablet, however great it might be. So, if you're looking for the more affordable variant, safely pick Best Buy's deal, where the Microsoft tablet is $769.99.
Granted, this Microsoft device isn't as powerful as the best iPads or the most impressive Samsung tablets. But it's not trying to compete with those; it's aiming for an entirely different audience.
So, if you've always liked Windows-powered devices and wanted to get one at a more reasonable price, definitely consider Best Buy's deal. And if you don't mind spending the extra buck, consider Walmart's offer on the even more powerful Intel Core i7 Surface Pro 9 with twice the RAM.
Still, at the latter, you can find a decent price cut on the 16GB RAM version with an Intel Core i7 processor. The slate in Forest is currently $420 cheaper at Walmart, meaning you can get it for $1,179.99 instead of $1,599.99.
With its $1,099.99 list price, this bad boy is plenty good for everyday tasks. It has a 13-inch PixelSense display with a 2880x1920 resolution, a reasonably powerful 10-core processor, and a premium design. In other words, this slate will do you just fine with everyday tasks and some work-related activities.
