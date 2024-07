The Windows-powered Surface Pro 9 is deeply discounted at Best Buy once again

Save 30% on the Surface Pro 9 at Best Buy One of Best Buy's best (but not frequent) deals on the Surface Pro 9 is live once again. The 8/256GB model with a 10-core Intel Core i5 processor is now $330 cheaper than usual, landing your Windows slate at just under $770. This deal may not remain live for long, so take advantage soon. $330 off (30%) $769 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy 16/256GB Surface Pro 9 with Intel Core i7: save $420! The even more powerful Surface Pro 9 with twice the RAM and a faster Intel Core i7 processor is also on sale, this time at Walmart. At present, the merchant's best-selling deal lets you save $420 on the top-notch slate. Get it soon and take advantage of this fantastic discount. The deal is provided by a Pro Seller. $420 off (26%) $1179 99 $1599 99 Buy at Walmart

Right off the bat, we should note that this isn't the lowest price we've seen for this particular version of one of the best Windows tablets . The model was slightly more affordable about a month ago, but the deal remained live briefly. By the way, you won't find the same $330 discount at Amazon or Walmart.Still, at the latter, you can find a decent price cut on the 16GB RAM version with an Intel Core i7 processor. The slate in Forest is currently $420 cheaper at Walmart, meaning you can get it for $1,179.99 instead of $1,599.99.But not everyone can afford to spend over $1,000 on their next Windows tablet, however great it might be. So, if you're looking for the more affordable variant, safely pick Best Buy's deal, where the Microsoft tablet is $769.99.With its $1,099.99 list price, this bad boy is plenty good for everyday tasks. It has a 13-inch PixelSense display with a 2880x1920 resolution, a reasonably powerful 10-core processor, and a premium design. In other words, this slate will do you just fine with everyday tasks and some work-related activities.Granted, this Microsoft device isn't as powerful as the best iPads or the most impressive Samsung tablets . But it's not trying to compete with those; it's aiming for an entirely different audience.So, if you've always liked Windows-powered devices and wanted to get one at a more reasonable price, definitely consider Best Buy's deal. And if you don't mind spending the extra buck, consider Walmart's offer on the even more powerful Intel Core i7 Surface Pro 9 with twice the RAM.