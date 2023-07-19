Galaxy Tab S9 Camera: this is everything we know about it so far

Samsung makes arguably the best tablets on the market, especially when it comes to the best Android tablets . The tech giant is set to soon release its next lineup of flagship tablets, the Galaxy Tab S9 series, and the rumors are hinting at some changes related to the cameras on all three models. Let's take a look at what we know so far on the subject.





Galaxy Tab S9 camera: what we expect

New ultra-wide camera and... no ultra-wide camera





So, as things currently stand, we expect to see two things to change with the cameras on the Galaxy Tab S9 series . First and foremost, Samsung seems to be planning on completely dropping the ultra-wide camera from the base Galaxy Tab S9, leaving it only with the main camera on the back that comes with 13MP and an aperture of f/2.0.





The other news again has to do with the ultra-wide shooter, which for the larger Galaxy S9 Plus and Galaxy S9 Ultra might be upgraded from 6MP to 8MP.

Slightly different look





One other change that some renders have pointed at, is that the long black bar featured on the Galaxy Tab S8 series would no longer cover the cameras and flash on back. Instead, the bar is shown to be shorter, with the camera/s and flash more visible than before, a lot like the Galaxy S23 series.









Front-facing cameras remain the same





The Galaxy Tab S8 already came with some of the best front-facing cameras in a tablet, which is why it makes sense that we haven't yet heard of any planned changes from Samsung. We were very impressed with the image quality during our Galaxy S8 Ultra review last year, so we can't exactly complain if there are no upgrades on this front with this year's models.





How many cameras will the Galaxy Tab S9 have?





The only difference compared to Samsung's last generation of flagship tablets is that the most affordable mode, the Galaxy Tab S9, will no longer have an ultra-wide camera, which leaves only the main camera at the back. The Galaxy Tab S9 Plus and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra , on the other hand, will still come with two cameras at the back — a main (wide) snapper, and a new ultra-wide.





As for the front-facing cameras, the Galaxy Tab S9 will have one, and the S9 Plus and S9 Ultra will come with two.



How many megapixels will the Galaxy Tab S9 camera be?





All main cameras of the Galaxy Tab S9 series are expected to be 13MP. The new ultra-wide cameras on the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra are said to be 8MP. All front-facing cameras will likely be 12MP just like with the previous generation.