The impressive Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB is $251 off at Amazon and a treat

Galaxy Tab S9 with a turned-on display is placed on a wooden table. The tablet is set against a blurred green background.
With the Galaxy Tab S10 Series out and about, buyers are in for a treat with lovely discounts on the previous flagship tablets. Take the vanilla Galaxy Tab S9, for example. This bad boy costs some ~$920 in its 256GB variant when not on sale, but Amazon is currently letting you grab the Beige model for 27% off its usual price. That means you can buy it for under $670.

Get the Galaxy Tab S9 for $251 off its usual price

Looking for a highly capable Android tablet at a reasonable price? Consider the Galaxy Tab S9. The 256GB model is currently available for $251 less than usual. That means you can get it for under $670 instead of $920.
$251 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon

For context, Amazon's current promo saves you $251, which sounds pretty good, at least in our opinion. Then again, we should note the model was even cheaper a while ago—during Cyber Monday. At the time, the device was available for roughly $620. Right now, however, no sellers match Amazon's promo, including the Samsung Store.

It may no longer be among Samsung's latest slates, but given that there's no vanilla Galaxy Tab S10, we'd say this buddy is still quite capable. First off, it features a gorgeous 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rates, providing stunning visuals.

Under the hood, this device packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip for Galaxy, offering lots of horsepower. Of course, this processor is no longer the most impressive Qualcomm processor, but it's still more than suitable for gaming, everyday tasks, and more. While reviewing the device, however, we noticed it might get slightly warm during longer gaming sessions. You can find out more about our impressions of it in our Galaxy Tab S9 review.

The iOS tablet alternative also comes with an S Pen in the box. That's naturally quite welcome, for the stylus enables drawing, note-taking, and more with no extra cost. As for its software, the slate runs on Android 13 out of the box and should receive regular software upgrades until Android 17.

So, if you're looking for a very capable Android tablet with plenty of potential, a Galaxy logo, and a sub-$700 asking price for 256GB storage, now's the time to get one. Keep in mind that only the Beige model retails for 27% off at Amazon.

Loading Comments...

