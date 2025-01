The impressive Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB is $251 off at Amazon and a treat

Get the Galaxy Tab S9 for $251 off its usual price Looking for a highly capable Android tablet at a reasonable price? Consider the Galaxy Tab S9. The 256GB model is currently available for $251 less than usual. That means you can get it for under $670 instead of $920. $251 off (27%) Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S10

Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.





You can already reserve your Galaxy S25 model at the official store!

Reserve your Galaxy S25 Ultra at Samsung! Samsung has launched its reservation campaign for the Galaxy S25 Ultra! You can pre-reserve a unit, which will give you a $50 Samsung Credit and qualification for a sweepstakes. The prize is a $5,000 Samsung Credit. You can also receive up to $1,250 additional savings when you reserve a unit and pre-order one with enhanced trade-in credits and more! Reserve at Samsung

Reserve your Galaxy S25 Plus at Samsung! Pre-reserve your Galaxy S25+ today and get big bonuses! Reserving a unit now gives you a $50 Samsung Credit. On top of that, you'll enter into a sweepstakes with a $5,000 Samsung Credit for one winner. But that's not all! You can also get up to $1,250 additional savings when you reserve a unit and pre-order one with enhanced trade-in credits and more! Reserve at Samsung Reserve your Galaxy S25 at Samsung! Starting today through January 22nd, you can also pre-reserve a Galaxy S25 unit. There are lovely bonuses for those who reserve right now, too! First off, you get a $50 Samsung Credit and a chance to win a $5,000 sweepstakes (available for only one winner). There are also up to $1,250 additional savings with enhanced trade-ins and more. Reserve at Samsung

With the Galaxy Tab S10 Series out and about, buyers are in for a treat with lovely discounts on the previous flagship tablets. Take the vanilla Galaxy Tab S9 , for example. This bad boy costs some ~$920 in its 256GB variant when not on sale, but Amazon is currently letting you grab the Beige model for 27% off its usual price. That means you can buy it for under $670.For context, Amazon's current promo saves you $251, which sounds pretty good, at least in our opinion. Then again, we should note the model was even cheaper a while ago—during Cyber Monday. At the time, the device was available for roughly $620. Right now, however, no sellers match Amazon's promo, including the Samsung Store.It may no longer be among Samsung's latest slates, but given that there's no vanilla, we'd say this buddy is still quite capable. First off, it features a gorgeous 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rates, providing stunning visuals.Under the hood, this device packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip for Galaxy, offering lots of horsepower. Of course, this processor is no longer the most impressive Qualcomm processor, but it's still more than suitable for gaming, everyday tasks, and more. While reviewing the device, however, we noticed it might get slightly warm during longer gaming sessions. You can find out more about our impressions of it in our Galaxy Tab S9 review The iOS tablet alternative also comes with an S Pen in the box. That's naturally quite welcome, for the stylus enables drawing, note-taking, and more with no extra cost. As for its software, the slate runs on Android 13 out of the box and should receive regular software upgrades until Android 17.So, if you're looking for a very capable Android tablet with plenty of potential, a Galaxy logo, and a sub-$700 asking price for 256GB storage, now's the time to get one. Keep in mind that only the Beige model retails for 27% off at Amazon.