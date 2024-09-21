Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

The Galaxy Tab S9 128GB becomes real temptation after new limited-time deal on Amazon

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Tablets Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holding a Galaxy Tab S9 with the display on.
Amazon is offering a sweet limited-time deal on the Galaxy Tab S9 with 128GB of storage space right now, so you can get a top-tier Samsung tablet at a lovely discount. The slate is on sale for $152 off its price, meaning you can score one for under $650 if you act fast and take advantage of this offer while it's still up for grabs.

Galaxy Tab S9 128GB: Save $152 on Amazon!

Amazon is offering the Galaxy Tab S9 with 128GB of storage at a sweet $152 discount for a limited time. The tablet has fast performance and boasts a beautiful display. It's great for work and entertainment. Act fast and save while you can!
$152 off (19%)
Buy at Amazon


As one of Samsung's top-tier tablets, the Galaxy Tab S9 is powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. With this hardware, the slate delivers awesome performance and can handle anything you throw its way. This makes it a top choice for work and even playing games.

The Galaxy Tab S9 is also great for binge-watching your favorite TV series, as it rocks a beautiful 11.0-inch AMOLED display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. You'll get even more vibrant colors if you stream content in HDR10+ since it supports that format, too.

Like any top-tier Samsung tablet, the Galaxy Tab S9 comes with its own S Pen right in the box, so you won’t need to shell out extra cash for one. This handy stylus makes note-taking a breeze and can even double as a digital paintbrush.

All in all, the Galaxy Tab S9 is among the best tablets on the market. The fact that it could be your go-to device for work and entertainment and is now heavily discounted makes it an unmissable deal. That's why we strongly suggest pulling the trigger on this offer and getting a unit at a deeply reduced price now, as the tablet is worth every penny spent.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
View Plans See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab - Deals History
100 stories
21 Sep, 2024
The Galaxy Tab S9 128GB becomes real temptation after new limited-time deal on Amazon
17 Sep, 2024
Treat yourself to a deeply discounted Galaxy Tab A9+ with this new limited-time Amazon deal You have 24 hours to get a 256 or 512GB Galaxy Tab S9+ at a huge $300 discount
13 Sep, 2024
Best Buy discounts the top-notch Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra yet again
12 Sep, 2024
This unbeatable Galaxy Tab S9 FE deal saves you $145 at Walmart
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
Samsung's bonkers new weekend deal saves you $810 on a 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 with no trade-in
Samsung's bonkers new weekend deal saves you $810 on a 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 with no trade-in

Latest News

The Jabra Elite 10 offer Dolby Atmos surround sound for 20% off on Amazon
The Jabra Elite 10 offer Dolby Atmos surround sound for 20% off on Amazon
Huawei angers Chinese consumers at a very bad time for the company
Huawei angers Chinese consumers at a very bad time for the company
Apple internally acknowledges iPadOS 18 M4 iPad Pro bricking bug, working on fix
Apple internally acknowledges iPadOS 18 M4 iPad Pro bricking bug, working on fix
The Pixel 7a is real budget star at $155 off on Amazon
The Pixel 7a is real budget star at $155 off on Amazon
Apple should have gone with 120Hz for the iPhone 16, says this tipster
Apple should have gone with 120Hz for the iPhone 16, says this tipster
Yet another tempting Galaxy S24+ is up for grabs at Amazon, though for a short while
Yet another tempting Galaxy S24+ is up for grabs at Amazon, though for a short while
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless