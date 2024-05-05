The Galaxy Tab S8+ is $282 more affordable on Amazon, waiting to become your new workhorse for less
If you are in the market for a new Galaxy tablet with incredible performance but don't want to tank your bank account on Samsung's latest Galaxy Tab S9, we suggest going for the Galaxy Tab S8+ today.
At the moment, this mobile powerhouse with 128GB of storage space is on sale at a gorgeous $283 discount, cutting 31% off the slate's usual price.
We also encourage you to act fast, as it appears the discount is dipping. A few weeks ago, the slate was discounted by a whopping $350 (39%), beating even the $300 (33%) markdown it received in December. However, it's now $283 off, and you never know when the price cut will be reduced again.
The Galaxy Tab S8+ may be a slate from 2022, but it's still among the best tablets you can buy right now. Equipped with a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it has plenty of firepower to deal with daily tasks and demanding games without any hiccups. There is even a dedicated slot for a memory card in case you need more storage space. However, we should also note that some reports claim that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC tends to get quite hot, so keep this in mind.
Oh, and the Galaxy Tab S8+ comes with its own S Pen out of the box, so you won't have to spend extra cash to buy one separately. You can use the stylus to take notes faster or as a paintbrush.
Yep, the Galaxy Tab S8+ is still a great bargain. So, do not hesitate and just get one for less today!
In addition to its awesome performance, the tablet comes with a gorgeous 12.4-inch AMOLED screen with a 2800 x 1752p resolution and a fast 120Hz refresh rate. It also supports HDR10+, which means you'll enjoy better colors and brightness when streaming content in this format.
