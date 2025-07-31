I would definitely buy the AirPods Pro 2 at 20% off if I were in the market for high-end earbuds
The earbuds deliver phenomenal sound, have incredible ANC, and offer solid battery life. Don't miss out!
Amazon may be offering a sweet $100 discount on the 42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10, bringing it down to an irresistible price, but this isn't the only generous deal on an Apple product I found today.
For those looking to upgrade their listening experience, the retailer is selling Apple's top-of-the-line earbuds, the AirPods Pro 2, at a 20% markdown, slashing $50 off their price. This means you can snag a pair for just under $200 if you take advantage of the promo. So, the question is: should you?
Honestly, I believe you should pull the trigger and score a pair of AirPods Pro 2 for $50 off. Sure, the earbuds have received bigger discounts in the past, so I can't really say this is the best deal I've ever seen on these earphones. But the fact is, they offer a lot, and I truly believe they're worth the investment.
Though I'm not an Apple fan, I've used Apple products since my job at PhoneArena requires it sometimes. And I'll tell you this: even I can't deny the top-quality sound these earbuds bring to the table. As someone who likes to enjoy their favorite songs in the best way possible, I truly appreciate Apple's Spatial Audio feature, which makes the sound three-dimensional.
But top-quality sound and capable ANC would mean nothing if not paired with stellar battery life, right? That's why I can't miss mentioning that Apple's flagship earbuds also deliver in this regard, offering up to 6 hours of listening time with Spatial Audio disabled or 5.5 hours with it turned on. With the case, playback increases to up to 30 hours, which I believe is pretty incredible, especially given that most earbuds offer up to 24 hours of total listening time with their case.
Overall, I strongly encourage you to grab a pair of AirPods Pro 2 if you're an Apple user in the market for new earphones, as these fellas are just phenomenal. So, if they fit the bill for you, too, save with this deal while it's still up for grabs!
