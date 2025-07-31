$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

I would definitely buy the AirPods Pro 2 at 20% off if I were in the market for high-end earbuds

The earbuds deliver phenomenal sound, have incredible ANC, and offer solid battery life. Don't miss out!

A close-up of a pair of AirPods Pro 2.
Amazon may be offering a sweet $100 discount on the 42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10, bringing it down to an irresistible price, but this isn't the only generous deal on an Apple product I found today.

For those looking to upgrade their listening experience, the retailer is selling Apple's top-of-the-line earbuds, the AirPods Pro 2, at a 20% markdown, slashing $50 off their price. This means you can snag a pair for just under $200 if you take advantage of the promo. So, the question is: should you?

AirPods Pro 2: Save 20% on Amazon!

$50 off (20%)
Amazon is offering a sweet 20% discount on the AirPods Pro 2, letting you pick a pair up for just under $200. The earbuds deliver phenomenal sound, have effective ANC, and offer up to 30 hours of playtime with their case. They rank among the best on the market, so act fast and save while the offer lasts!
Buy at Amazon


Honestly, I believe you should pull the trigger and score a pair of AirPods Pro 2 for $50 off. Sure, the earbuds have received bigger discounts in the past, so I can't really say this is the best deal I've ever seen on these earphones. But the fact is, they offer a lot, and I truly believe they're worth the investment.

Though I'm not an Apple fan, I've used Apple products since my job at PhoneArena requires it sometimes. And I'll tell you this: even I can't deny the top-quality sound these earbuds bring to the table. As someone who likes to enjoy their favorite songs in the best way possible, I truly appreciate Apple's Spatial Audio feature, which makes the sound three-dimensional.

Another aspect I appreciate in these is their top-notch ANC. I need complete silence to concentrate, so effective active noise-canceling is a must for me. And I can confidently say that the AirPods Pro 2 check that box as well, effortlessly blocking outside noise. For me, their ANC is right up there with the active noise-canceling of other premium earbuds like the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro—if not better in some ways.

But top-quality sound and capable ANC would mean nothing if not paired with stellar battery life, right? That's why I can't miss mentioning that Apple's flagship earbuds also deliver in this regard, offering up to 6 hours of listening time with Spatial Audio disabled or 5.5 hours with it turned on. With the case, playback increases to up to 30 hours, which I believe is pretty incredible, especially given that most earbuds offer up to 24 hours of total listening time with their case.

Overall, I strongly encourage you to grab a pair of AirPods Pro 2 if you're an Apple user in the market for new earphones, as these fellas are just phenomenal. So, if they fit the bill for you, too, save with this deal while it's still up for grabs!

