Amazon's hot Galaxy Tab S8+ deal keeps rolling; save $350 while you can
Need a flagship-grade Android tablet for less than $600? No worries, Amazon’s fantastic Galaxy Tab S8+ deal is still live! Don’t know just which deal we’re talking about? Last week, the e-commerce giant gave shoppers a head-turning $350 discount on this top-notch device.

It's not too late to save $350 on the Galaxy Tab S8+

The 128GB Galaxy Tab S8+ in Graphite is still $350 cheaper on Amazon. This generous price cut lands the 12.4-inch tablet at its best price ever. It features a Super AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rates, quad speakers, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 under the hood, a top-notch camera setup, and plenty of battery life, giving you plenty of value for your money.
$350 off (39%)
Buy at Amazon


This deal landed the Samsung tablet at its lowest price ever. Indeed, this puppy didn’t see such generous price cuts even during major shopping events like Prime Day and Black Friday. As if that’s not enough, neither Best Buy nor Walmart have the same mouth-wateringly good deal on the same tablet with 128GB storage. So, if you’d like a top-notch device for entertainment and multitasking under $550, now’s the time to act! Amazon’s deal might not last much longer.

Perfect for those searching for Samsung’s flagship excellence on the cheap, the Tab S8+ has plenty to offer. It might not be part of the brand’s latest lineup, but if that’s no issue, you’ll be pretty happy with the immense value you get for your money.

Samsung cut no corners with this slate, giving you plenty of screen real estate to play with. The 12.4-inch Super AMOLED screen comes with snappy 120Hz refresh rates, so everything should look smooth and vivid.

Inside, the Galaxy tablet spots a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which is just as impressive as the screen. With enhanced productivity capabilities and Samsung DeX, this puppy provides all the power a casual user could possibly need. You can also record videos in 4K, sketch your worries away with the S Pen, and enjoy all-day entertainment with the tablet’s 10,090mAh battery.

Recommended Stories
All that arrives at just under $550 on Amazon for a limited time. Now, when you think about it, competitors like the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ arrive at roughly the same price but feature an LCD panel instead of an AMOLED one. Most options in the $500 price range don’t come with a flagship-grade processor, either.

Ultimately, here are our two cents: the Tab S8+ is worth every penny at its current Amazon price. So, if you want to get the most bang for your buck, you definitely should consider buying this fella.
Polina Kovalakova
