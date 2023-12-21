Amazon’s gigantic discount on the fantastic Galaxy Tab S8+ returns for the holidays
Finding one of the best Android tablets at a reasonable price may typically be mission impossible, but not right now! Believe it or not, Amazon is once again offering a fantastic deal on last year’s Galaxy Tab S8+. Amazingly, the merchant lets you save an epic $300 on this highly capable Samsung tablet. At that price, it undoubtedly seems like the go-to choice for Galaxy fans right now.
Boasting a slightly large yet compact design, this puppy features a beautiful 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate. With its vibrant colors, the larger screen lets you immerse yourself in your favorite games, videos, and TV series.
But that’s now all! This incredible device also supports video recording in 4K with the rear camera. On the front, Samsung added an ultra-wide selfie snapper with auto framing to ensure you’re always in focus throughout the video chat.
As far as the battery is concerned, the Galaxy Tab S8+ has a large 10,090 mAh battery that should last quite a bit. As an additional note, we should mention that this tablet also supports 45W fast charging.
Although this is technically one of last year’s Samsung flagship tablets, we can’t deny the fact that the newer models tend to be rather pricey. For this reason, we believe that this model might be a suitable choice for those who don’t want to pay an arm and a leg to touch upon Samsung’s high-end tablet performance. If you agree – go ahead and pull the trigger.
To be fair, this epic markdown first went live back on Black Friday. However, it somehow managed to return just in time for New Year’s. So, whether you’re looking to get it as a gift for an extra special someone or simply want it for yourself, know that this deal just can’t get any better!
Equipped with its own S Pen, the Galaxy Tab S8+ provides a large canvas for those times when you just can’t withhold your creativity any longer. What about work-related stuff? The Samsung tablet handles those easy-peasy. With Qualcomm Snapdragon power under the hood and DeX Multitasking mode, this tablet can transform into a fully functional PC in a compact size in no time.
