Amazon’s gigantic discount on the fantastic Galaxy Tab S8+ returns for the holidays

The 128GB Galaxy Tab S8+ is 33% off once again

Amazon has decided to go super generous this season, for it launched its epic Galaxy Tab S8+ Black Friday deal once again, letting you save 33% on this powerful Android tablet. With a Super AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC, and a good camera that records videos in 4K, it has a lot to offer. Get it now and save $300.