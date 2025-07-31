Limited-time deal slashes a whopping 56% off premium Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

As we shared, Amazon is offering a sweet discount on Apple's top-of-the-line earbuds, the AirPods Pro 2. However, these aren't the only high-end earbuds that are on sale right now, as Woot's bonkers deal on the flagship Galaxy Buds 3 Pro has returned in full force.

Yep! That's right! The hefty 56% discount on the international version of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro has returned, which means you can upgrade your listening for just $109.99 and save a whopping $140. While this model doesn't include the standard one-year manufacturer's warranty in the US, you'll still get Woot's 90-day limited guarantee. If you want extra protection, you can also opt for Amazon's optional Asurion Protection Plan.

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: Now $140 OFF at Woot!

$109 99
$249 99
$140 off (56%)
The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are selling for $140 off at Woot once again. This lets you score a pair for just $109.99. And while this is the international version that doesn't come with warranty in the US, you'll still get Woot’s 90-day limited guarantee. The earbuds are an absolute steal at their current price, so act fast and save while the offer lasts!
Buy at Woot

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: Save $60 on Amazon!

$60 off (24%)
Alternatively, you can score the US version on Amazon, where these puppies are selling for $60 off.
Buy at Amazon


Should you act fast and take advantage of this deal, even though it's for the international model? We definitely believe you should. It may not be the US version, but it's essentially the same product. And we're sure you'll agree that the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are an absolute steal at just $109.99.

Being among the best earbuds on the market, they deliver rich sound with strong bass. They also support 360-degree sound, making your listening experience even more immersive. On top of that, you can use the EQ in Samsung's Wearable app to tweak the sound to match your taste.

Of course, as high-end earbuds, they also offer effective ANC, which does an excellent job at blocking pesky noises. Meanwhile, their solid battery life lets you enjoy your favorite songs for up to 6 hours with ANC on or up to 7 hours with it off before requiring a recharge. Add the case, and total playtime goes up to 26 hours with ANC enabled and up to 30 hours with it disabled.

All in all, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro bring a tremendous amount of value at their current price on Woot. So, don't hesitate! Tap the offer button in this article and score a pair for less now!

