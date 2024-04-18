Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

Amazon's head-turning Galaxy Tab S8 deal is still up for grabs; save 40% while you can
Did you know that you can get the Galaxy Tab S8 at an incredible 40% cheaper price? It’s true! The fantastic offer has been live on Amazon for about a week, and, contrary to what we expected, it remains unchanged today. In other words, you can still save $281 on the vanilla model with 128GB of built-in storage space.

To our knowledge, this particular version of the Samsung tablet has never ever seen such drastic price cuts. Yes, this includes the Black Friday festivities the Galaxy Tab S8 has participated in, plus all the other big-time shopping events, mind you. So, if you want a flagship-grade tablet at bargain prices, you definitely won’t go wrong by picking this one.

Certainly not the best Samsung tablet, this bad boy still has plenty of awesomeness to offer. First off, it has a great 11-inch display with 2560x1600 resolution and snappy 120Hz refresh rates. While there’s no AMOLED panel here, the device still gives you pretty good visuals, especially for its current price.

You also have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset inside. This one pairs nicely with 8GB RAM and DeX Mode to give you some multitasking capabilities and a smooth overall experience. Then again, don’t expect wonders from it. After all, this is the vanilla model and not the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

If you aren't a multitasker, perhaps you'd be more interested in this tablet's speaker system. It features a quad speaker configuration with Dolby Atmos surround sound for an immersive streaming experience.

The camera setup is equally great, consisting of a 13MP main camera and a 6MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, you have a 12MP selfie shooter for video chats. With this slate, you can even record videos in 4K.

There’s just no denying it: the Tab S8 gives you immense value for your money at its current 40% discount. Since this is a limited-time offer, which has been active for some time, Amazon may take it down soon. So, we don’t recommend sleeping on it. Instead, take advantage right away.
