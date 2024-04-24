Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 becomes the budget tablet you should get after a hefty $150 discount at Walmart 

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 becomes the budget tablet you should get after a hefty $150 discount at
In March, Samsung released the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024, which is very similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022, but with two notable differences: a new octa-core chipset and a higher price tag.

Logic suggests opting for the latest model, but Walmart is selling the one from 2022 at a sweet $150 discount, allowing you to snag a unit for just $199 instead of $349. We should note that this is the version with 64GB of storage. But if you think you'll need more free space, you can always expand the storage via a memory card.

Walmart's offer is not exactly new, as it has been available for a while. So, if you've not taken advantage of it yet, you should hurry and pull the trigger on it today, as this is an unmissable deal. After all, why pay more for a minor refresh when you can pay way less for the previous model and still be happy with your purchase?

One could argue that the newer model is the one to go for, as it sports a new fancy chipset. However, Samsung doesn't officially disclose the exact name of the silicon powering its new slate. It only states that it has CPU clock speeds of 2.4 and 2GHz, which suggests that its new stylus-powered tablet comes with an Exynos 1280 SoC.

Now, given that the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 boasts Snapdragon 720G silicon under its hood, which delivers similar performance to the chip inside the newer model, going for the more expensive tablet doesn't seem such an awesome idea, especially when the older slate is so heavily discounted.

Furthermore, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 comes with the same 10.4-inch LCD display with 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution found on the newer model, making it good for entertainment on the cheap. There is also an included S Pen on board, which you can use for faster note-taking.

Overall, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 is still worth it and is the better buy — at least at its current markdown. So, act fast and get one through this deal before the offer expires!
