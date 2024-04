The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 becomes the budget tablet you should get after a hefty $150 discount at Walmart 

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB: Save $150 at Walmart! The affordable Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 is on sale for $150 off its price at Walmart. The tablet delivers good performance thanks to a Snapdragon 720G under the hood. It also sports a 10.4-inch LCD display, making it great for entertainment on the cheap. The tablet also comes with its own S Pen, which you can use for faster note-taking. Overall, it's a real bargain at its current price, so get one for less today! $150 off (43%) $199 $349 Buy at Walmart

Walmart's offer is not exactly new, as it has been available for a while . So, if you've not taken advantage of it yet, you should hurry and pull the trigger on it today, as this is an unmissable deal. After all, why pay more for a minor refresh when you can pay way less for the previous model and still be happy with your purchase?One could argue that the newer model is the one to go for, as it sports a new fancy chipset. However, Samsung doesn't officially disclose the exact name of the silicon powering its new slate. It only states that it has CPU clock speeds of 2.4 and 2GHz, which suggests that its new stylus-powered tablet comes with an Exynos 1280 SoC.Now, given that the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 boasts Snapdragon 720G silicon under its hood, which delivers similar performance to the chip inside the newer model, going for the more expensive tablet doesn't seem such an awesome idea, especially when the older slate is so heavily discounted.Furthermore, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 comes with the same 10.4-inch LCD display with 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution found on the newer model, making it good for entertainment on the cheap. There is also an included S Pen on board, which you can use for faster note-taking.Overall, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 is still worth it and is the better buy — at least at its current markdown. So, act fast and get one through this deal before the offer expires!