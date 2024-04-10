You still have time to get the compact Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) at $150 off through Walmart's deal

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) is now $150 off

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) still retails at $150 off at Walmart. The tablet features a 10.4-inch display and has a Snapdragon processor under the hood. It has a dual speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support and comes with the S Pen in the box. The model has 64GB of built-in storage space.