You still have time to get the compact Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) at $150 off through Walmart's deal

Did you already check out the newest Galaxy Tab S6 Lite model? What if you don’t care much for the $100 gift card Amazon now offers with your purchase? Easy – opt for the previous version, the Tab S6 Lite (2022) instead. After all, you can still purchase it for less than $200 at Walmart, which saves you $150 on the 64GB model.Although not the most original of deals, the Walmart offer is still quite tempting, especially because Amazon isn’t selling this storage version at the same $150 off. An alternative could be Best Buy, which sells the 64GBat 42% off, just like Walmart. This store also offers extra savings with a trade-in, an option some users might find more suitable.Truthfully, it doesn’t matter which of the two stores you decide to buy your new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite from. What does matter is that this puppy gives you quite a bit of value for money. At that price, it’s good enough to give some of the best budget tablets you can get a run for their money.The Tab S6 Lite features a compact 10.4-inch screen with 2000 x 1200 and S Pen support. By the way, the S Pen arrives in the box, saving you some money off accessories. With a dual AKG speaker system with Dolby Atmos support and up to 12 hours of battery life, your binge-watching sessions are set!This bad boy also offers good performance for its price range. You have a Snapdragon 720G chipset under the hood, giving you a decent, lag-free experience most of the time. Of course, this puppy is nowhere as good as the best Samsung tablets , but it should be more than enough for day-to-day use.So, if you don’t care much about the latest Galaxy Tab S6 Lite or just can’t afford to get one right now, know that the 2022-released version is still a viable alternative. After all, the device is still receiving support, with Samsung rolling out an Android 14 update in January. Plus, it’s much more capable than some other sub-$200 options at its current price on Walmart.