Treat yourself to a deeply discounted Galaxy Tab A9+ with this new limited-time Amazon deal

Less than a week ago, we spotted a tempting 19% markdown on the Galaxy Tab A9+ with 128GB of storage. The deal was available on Amazon, and you can still find the Graphite model at the same discount. But if you pick the one in Silver, you can now save 24%, though only for a short while.

128GB Galaxy Tab A9+, Silver: Save $65 at Amazon

New limited-time deal at Amazon lets you save a generous $65 on the Galaxy Tab A9+! This fella rarely gets such juicy price cuts at the largest e-commerce seller, making this offer truly irresistible. Act fast, as it'll only stay live for a short while.
$65 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon


In other words, you get $65 in savings on this particular color option. That's an awesome bargain that lands the model at some of the lowest prices we've seen since this July's Prime Day event. Usually, the largest e-commerce seller discounts the Samsung tablet by 19%, meaning it's not every day that you can see it for 24% off its price tag.

The Galaxy Tab A9+ is a fantastic option for casual entertainment, learning, and more. The model features a compact 11-inch display with 90Hz refresh rates and quad Dolby Atmos-powered speakers, providing a fantastic streaming experience.

What about its performance? Well, given that the larger storage version usually retails for about $270, you obviously can't expect it to run the most demanding apps and games with no hiccups. In case you want superb performance capabilities, consider extending your budget for one of the best Android tablets instead. That said, this slate features a Snapdragon 695 chip that should be good enough for casual apps and games, plus it should handle some light multitasking.

Unlike some of the best Samsung tablets on the market, this puppy doesn't come with the S Pen in the box. It doesn't even support it. Should you need a stylus for note-taking or something else, we suggest checking out this alternative from the same brand.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is a top alternative to check out


Don't mind getting an S Pen-supporting slate with 64GB instead of 128GB for a slightly higher price? The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is what you need, then. The refreshed version of this popular tablet is currently 18% off (in Chiffon Pink). That means it'll set you back roughly $270.

Save 18% on the 64GB Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024)

If you want S Pen on your budget tablet, you might want to consider the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) instead. Right now, Amazon sells the 64GB version in Chiffon Pink for 18% off, landing it at a more reasonable price. Get yours and save now.
$60 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

The 2024-released Tab S6 Lite model features a more compact design and a 10.4-inch display with lower refresh rates of 60Hz. The model also sports an Exynos 1280 chip, which performs largely on par with its competitor. Then again, you only have 4GB RAM, while its Tab A9+ rival comes with 8GB in its 128GB storage configuration.

Truth be told, if you don't need the S Pen, the 128GB Galaxy Tab A9+ will be the better choice for you. However, if you like the versatility and ease of use of Samsung's stylus accessory, you should definitely have the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) on your radar.
