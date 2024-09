Treat yourself to a deeply discounted Galaxy Tab A9+ with this new limited-time Amazon deal

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is a top alternative to check out

In other words, you get $65 in savings on this particular color option. That's an awesome bargain that lands the model at some of the lowest prices we've seen since this July's Prime Day event. Usually, the largest e-commerce seller discounts the Samsung tablet by 19%, meaning it's not every day that you can see it for 24% off its price tag.The Galaxy Tab A9+ is a fantastic option for casual entertainment, learning, and more. The model features a compact 11-inch display with 90Hz refresh rates and quad Dolby Atmos-powered speakers, providing a fantastic streaming experience.What about its performance? Well, given that the larger storage version usually retails for about $270, you obviously can't expect it to run the most demanding apps and games with no hiccups. In case you want superb performance capabilities, consider extending your budget for one of the best Android tablets instead. That said, this slate features a Snapdragon 695 chip that should be good enough for casual apps and games, plus it should handle some light multitasking.Unlike some of the best Samsung tablets on the market, this puppy doesn't come with the S Pen in the box. It doesn't even support it. Should you need a stylus for note-taking or something else, we suggest checking out this alternative from the same brand.Don't mind getting an S Pen-supporting slate with 64GB instead of 128GB for a slightly higher price? The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is what you need, then. The refreshed version of this popular tablet is currently 18% off (in Chiffon Pink). That means it'll set you back roughly $270.The 2024-released Tab S6 Lite model features a more compact design and a 10.4-inch display with lower refresh rates of 60Hz. The model also sports an Exynos 1280 chip, which performs largely on par with its competitor. Then again, you only have 4GB RAM, while its Tab A9+ rival comes with 8GB in its 128GB storage configuration.Truth be told, if you don't need the S Pen, the 128GB Galaxy Tab A9+ will be the better choice for you. However, if you like the versatility and ease of use of Samsung's stylus accessory, you should definitely have the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) on your radar.