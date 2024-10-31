Fan-favorite Galaxy Tab A9+ is a dream come true at 20% off on Amazon

Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Everyone likes high-end tech, but not everyone can afford to spend over $700 on a new tablet. Fortunately, there are plenty of awesome budget-friendly options to consider, such as the Galaxy Tab A9+. This bad boy is currently discounted at Amazon, where you can save 20% on the Silver-coated model with 128GB of storage, though only for a limited time.

128GB Galaxy Tab A9+ is 20% off at Amazon

The Galaxy Tab A9+ is currently available for 20% off on Amazon. This is a budget-friendly option that can be yours for less than $220. With 128GB of storage and a slim design, it may just prove the ideal entertainment device. Plus, you won't find better discounts at other sellers (without a trade-in, that is). Get yours with Amazon's limited-time promo and save.
$55 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Right off the bat, we should note that this Samsung tablet has been even cheaper in the past. Presently, however, you can't find the same discount at Best Buy, Samsung, or Walmart. That's why, if you have no intention of waiting for Black Friday tablet promos, this Galaxy Tab A9+ bargain should be on your radar.

While it may lack the S Pen support of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024), this affordable slate offers similar performance with its Snapdragon 695 processor. You also have a slightly larger display here—11 inches vs 10.4, plus this model supports higher refresh rates. The Tab A9+ has 90Hz frame refresh rates, whereas the refreshed Tab S6 Lite still can't go beyond 60Hz.

Another highlight of this budget Android tablet is the RAM. The base storage model features 4GB RAM, while the 128GB version comes with twice as much. For reference, the latest Tab S6 Lite has 4GB RAM regardless of its storage configuration. That allows you to open more apps simultaneously without experiencing stutter or lag.

Rounding out this package is a decent 7,040mAh battery that promises hours of fun. And with the quad Dolby Atmos-optimized speakers, your streaming experience will undoubtedly be much more enjoyable.

To sum up, the Galaxy Tab A9+ may not support the S Pen, but it's no slouch at handling everyday tasks and keeping the whole family entertained. Plus, so long as you're not constantly jotting down notes or editing photos, you might not even need the stylus. So, get this slate and save 20% with Amazon's limited-time sale.

