Both Galaxy Tab A9+ models sell at their second-best price on Amazon

The 64GB Galaxy Tab A9+ is at its second-best price If you're looking for a budget-friendly tablet from Samsung, the Galaxy Tab A9+ is undoubtedly the right one to pick. This puppy may lack S Pen support on its 11-inch 90Hz screen, but it's equipped with a Qualcomm processor for good performance and packs four Dolby Atmos-enhanced speakers. Get yours today and save $50 on Amazon. $50 off (23%) Buy at Amazon Save $50 on the Galaxy Tab A9+ (128GB) If you're looking for more RAM and built-in storage on deck, perhaps you'd like this deal. It lets you save the same $50 on the maxed-out version, but keep in mind that you can always insert a microSD card to expand the storage on your 11-inch tablet further. This deal is live at Amazon and will remain live for a limited time. $50 off (19%) Buy at Amazon

While this price cut undoubtedly feels nice, considering the tablets’ lower price point, both models were slightly cheaper last month. In other words, this is their second-best price. Also, bear in mind that the deals may not remain live for long, as Amazon claims they’ll only be here for a short while. On the flip side, you can get whichever model you like at $50 off elsewhere, in case your favorite store is Best Buy.What’s so good about this Samsung device? Simply the fact that it lets you connect to the Galaxy experience on the cheap. The slate features a reasonably-sized 11-inch screen with up to 90Hz refresh rates, Dolby Atmos-enhanced quad speakers, and a decent 8MP 1080p camera. For comparison, Amazon’s Fire Max 11 also has an 8MP unit.There’s also a Qualcomm processor under the hood, but don’t expect the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 inside. Instead, you get the reasonably powerful Snapdragon 695 chipset that offers more than satisfactory performance for a budget tablet Something notable here is that you can expand the storage on both models to 1TB via a microSD card. Then again, the maxed-out 128GB model comes with 8GB RAM, twice more than what you get on the 64GB variant. With that said, there’s no 3.5mm headphone jack, while the currently discounted Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) has one.With an equally respectable battery life from its 7,040mAh battery, this bad boy is definitely a worthwhile consideration, and not just for Galaxy fans. If you think it could be right for you, take advantage of Amazon’s discount while it’s still active.