Both Galaxy Tab A9+ models sell at their second-best price on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Wouldn’t it be awesome if you could hold a Samsung tablet in your hands without feeling the pain in your pocket? Of course, it would, and Amazon is here to make it happen for you! It sells both storage versions of the Galaxy Tab A9+ at a cool $50 off, giving you more bang for your buck.
While this price cut undoubtedly feels nice, considering the tablets’ lower price point, both models were slightly cheaper last month. In other words, this is their second-best price. Also, bear in mind that the deals may not remain live for long, as Amazon claims they’ll only be here for a short while. On the flip side, you can get whichever model you like at $50 off elsewhere, in case your favorite store is Best Buy.
There’s also a Qualcomm processor under the hood, but don’t expect the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 inside. Instead, you get the reasonably powerful Snapdragon 695 chipset that offers more than satisfactory performance for a budget tablet.
With an equally respectable battery life from its 7,040mAh battery, this bad boy is definitely a worthwhile consideration, and not just for Galaxy fans. If you think it could be right for you, take advantage of Amazon’s discount while it’s still active.
While this price cut undoubtedly feels nice, considering the tablets’ lower price point, both models were slightly cheaper last month. In other words, this is their second-best price. Also, bear in mind that the deals may not remain live for long, as Amazon claims they’ll only be here for a short while. On the flip side, you can get whichever model you like at $50 off elsewhere, in case your favorite store is Best Buy.
What’s so good about this Samsung device? Simply the fact that it lets you connect to the Galaxy experience on the cheap. The slate features a reasonably-sized 11-inch screen with up to 90Hz refresh rates, Dolby Atmos-enhanced quad speakers, and a decent 8MP 1080p camera. For comparison, Amazon’s Fire Max 11 also has an 8MP unit.
There’s also a Qualcomm processor under the hood, but don’t expect the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 inside. Instead, you get the reasonably powerful Snapdragon 695 chipset that offers more than satisfactory performance for a budget tablet.
Something notable here is that you can expand the storage on both models to 1TB via a microSD card. Then again, the maxed-out 128GB model comes with 8GB RAM, twice more than what you get on the 64GB variant. With that said, there’s no 3.5mm headphone jack, while the currently discounted Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) has one.
With an equally respectable battery life from its 7,040mAh battery, this bad boy is definitely a worthwhile consideration, and not just for Galaxy fans. If you think it could be right for you, take advantage of Amazon’s discount while it’s still active.
Recommended Stories
16 May, 2024Both Galaxy Tab A9+ models sell at their second-best price on Amazon
09 May, 2024Get the flagship Galaxy Tab S9+ for less than $800 through this rare Amazon deal Samsung's top Mother's Day deal offers both a cool Galaxy Tab S9 discount and free Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
08 May, 2024Amazon is selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE mid-ranger at a new record low price The powerful Galaxy Tab S8 is the tablet to get after a massive discount on Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: