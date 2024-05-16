Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Both Galaxy Tab A9+ models sell at their second-best price on Amazon

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Both Galaxy Tab A9+ models sell at their second-best price on Amazon
Wouldn’t it be awesome if you could hold a Samsung tablet in your hands without feeling the pain in your pocket? Of course, it would, and Amazon is here to make it happen for you! It sells both storage versions of the Galaxy Tab A9+ at a cool $50 off, giving you more bang for your buck. 

The 64GB Galaxy Tab A9+ is at its second-best price

If you're looking for a budget-friendly tablet from Samsung, the Galaxy Tab A9+ is undoubtedly the right one to pick. This puppy may lack S Pen support on its 11-inch 90Hz screen, but it's equipped with a Qualcomm processor for good performance and packs four Dolby Atmos-enhanced speakers. Get yours today and save $50 on Amazon.
$50 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

Save $50 on the Galaxy Tab A9+ (128GB)

If you're looking for more RAM and built-in storage on deck, perhaps you'd like this deal. It lets you save the same $50 on the maxed-out version, but keep in mind that you can always insert a microSD card to expand the storage on your 11-inch tablet further. This deal is live at Amazon and will remain live for a limited time.
$50 off (19%)
Buy at Amazon


While this price cut undoubtedly feels nice, considering the tablets’ lower price point, both models were slightly cheaper last month. In other words, this is their second-best price. Also, bear in mind that the deals may not remain live for long, as Amazon claims they’ll only be here for a short while. On the flip side, you can get whichever model you like at $50 off elsewhere, in case your favorite store is Best Buy. 

What’s so good about this Samsung device? Simply the fact that it lets you connect to the Galaxy experience on the cheap. The slate features a reasonably-sized 11-inch screen with up to 90Hz refresh rates, Dolby Atmos-enhanced quad speakers, and a decent 8MP 1080p camera. For comparison, Amazon’s Fire Max 11 also has an 8MP unit.

There’s also a Qualcomm processor under the hood, but don’t expect the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 inside. Instead, you get the reasonably powerful Snapdragon 695 chipset that offers more than satisfactory performance for a budget tablet.

Something notable here is that you can expand the storage on both models to 1TB via a microSD card. Then again, the maxed-out 128GB model comes with 8GB RAM, twice more than what you get on the 64GB variant. With that said, there’s no 3.5mm headphone jack, while the currently discounted Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) has one. 

With an equally respectable battery life from its 7,040mAh battery, this bad boy is definitely a worthwhile consideration, and not just for Galaxy fans. If you think it could be right for you, take advantage of Amazon’s discount while it’s still active.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab - Deals History
33 stories
16 May, 2024
Both Galaxy Tab A9+ models sell at their second-best price on Amazon
09 May, 2024
Get the flagship Galaxy Tab S9+ for less than $800 through this rare Amazon deal Samsung's top Mother's Day deal offers both a cool Galaxy Tab S9 discount and free Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
08 May, 2024
Amazon is selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE mid-ranger at a new record low price The powerful Galaxy Tab S8 is the tablet to get after a massive discount on Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
Wall Street executive says Dish could file for bankruptcy in the next 4 to 6 months
Wall Street executive says Dish could file for bankruptcy in the next 4 to 6 months
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon get beaten by small carrier in customer satisfaction
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon get beaten by small carrier in customer satisfaction

Latest News

Succession: The race for Apple's throne – could a hardware engineer prevail?
Succession: The race for Apple's throne – could a hardware engineer prevail?
One chip for all flips? After all, Galaxy Z Flip 6 might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally
One chip for all flips? After all, Galaxy Z Flip 6 might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally
Cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE in question as Samsung can't beat Chinese foldables
Cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE in question as Samsung can't beat Chinese foldables
Bust Lenovo's (digital) doors and snap up the Tab M11 mid-ranger with a pen at a huge new discount
Bust Lenovo's (digital) doors and snap up the Tab M11 mid-ranger with a pen at a huge new discount
Unionized Apple Store workers in Maryland move towards strike (they are concerned about wages and disrupted work-life balance)
Unionized Apple Store workers in Maryland move towards strike (they are concerned about wages and disrupted work-life balance)
The flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 offer top-quality sound and ANC at a lower price at Walmart
The flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 offer top-quality sound and ANC at a lower price at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless