Get the best of PhoneArena in your inbox!

Samsung's high-end Galaxy S26+ goes down to its lowest price ever in a surprise sale

You definitely shouldn't wait because this sale won't last forever.

0
Polina Kovalakova
By
Samsung Deals Galaxy S Series
Add as a preferred source on Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person is taking a photo with their Galaxy S26+.
This promo makes the Galaxy S26+ a lot more attractive. | Image by PhoneArena

Prime Day may still be a couple of weeks away, but Amazon just dropped a surprise sale on the Galaxy S26+ that quietly makes it cheaper than ever. Likely for a limited time, you can grab this flagship Android phone with a hefty 22% off. 

This 22% discount equates to a solid $281 in savings on the 512GB variant. Keep in mind the promo is only available on the Cobalt Violet colorway. 

Galaxy S26+: save $281 at Amazon
$281 off (22%)
The Galaxy S26+ with 512GB of storage is down to its lowest price ever in a surprisingly good promo at Amazon. The promo is only available on the Cobalt Violet model, but it would only stay live for a limited time. Act fast and save big now.
Buy at Amazon
Check out today's best deals!
Recommended For You


I've dug through previous Amazon discounts, and this is truly the best promo the e-commerce giant has ever launched. In May, the device was down by $235, with many of the earlier promos peaking at about $200.

This Android phone stands out with an excellent 6.7-inch OLED display with LTPO technology, giving you ultra-smooth animations and gorgeous colors. The brightness levels are just as good, by the way.

This year, Samsung once again divided its Galaxy S26+, with select markets receiving a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, while others feature an Exynos 2600 SoC. In our Galaxy S26+ review, we've added the performance tests of the European model, which features a premium Exynos processor. 

What about the Samsung phone's camera? The device packs a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens. Sounds familiar? That's because the same configuration is available on the Galaxy S25+.

Regardless of the identical camera, the model delivers a slightly improved camera. It captures beautiful images with fantastic detail and lifelike colors. Zoom quality is more than decent as well. 

Let's not forget about the many AI features, including Now Nudge, Photo Assist, and many more. Add in the software support that continues up to seven years, and you've got one of the best Galaxy S26 Ultra alternatives. 

Ultimately, the Galaxy S26+ is an absolute hit. While I wouldn't recommend it at full price, given that you can frequently find the S25+ on sale, it's definitely worth checking out right now. Grab yours at its lowest price ever while this limited-time sale lasts.
Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 16294 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/Polina.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 2
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
iPhone Ultra leaked unit gives best look yet at the foldable and its crease
iPhone Ultra leaked unit gives best look yet at the foldable and its crease
AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile all sold your location data and the Supreme Court just ruled
AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile all sold your location data and the Supreme Court just ruled
SpaceX coming for AT&T and Verizon now, T-Mobile later
SpaceX coming for AT&T and Verizon now, T-Mobile later
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon coalition explains why users won't benefit from US-based call centers
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon coalition explains why users won't benefit from US-based call centers
T-Mobile is compensating customers after a dark week
T-Mobile is compensating customers after a dark week
T-Mobile customers are still screaming at the carrier to abandon its T-Life plans
T-Mobile customers are still screaming at the carrier to abandon its T-Life plans
Latest News
Google AI Plus drops to $4.99, making premium AI more affordable than ever
Google AI Plus drops to $4.99, making premium AI more affordable than ever
Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) is hotter than hot again thanks to a sweet Amazon discount
Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) is hotter than hot again thanks to a sweet Amazon discount
I was excited for the biggest iPhone Camera app upgrade in years, but WWDC 2026 left me disappointed
I was excited for the biggest iPhone Camera app upgrade in years, but WWDC 2026 left me disappointed
This macOS 27 feature practically confirms the foldable iPhone Ultra is launching soon
This macOS 27 feature practically confirms the foldable iPhone Ultra is launching soon
Samsung may have a controversial idea of how to cut costs for the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and future phones
Samsung may have a controversial idea of how to cut costs for the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and future phones
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon spring into action after threat to texters discovered
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon spring into action after threat to texters discovered