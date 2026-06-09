Samsung's high-end Galaxy S26+ goes down to its lowest price ever in a surprise sale
You definitely shouldn't wait because this sale won't last forever.
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This promo makes the Galaxy S26+ a lot more attractive. | Image by PhoneArena
Prime Day may still be a couple of weeks away, but Amazon just dropped a surprise sale on the Galaxy S26+ that quietly makes it cheaper than ever. Likely for a limited time, you can grab this flagship Android phone with a hefty 22% off.
This 22% discount equates to a solid $281 in savings on the 512GB variant. Keep in mind the promo is only available on the Cobalt Violet colorway.
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I've dug through previous Amazon discounts, and this is truly the best promo the e-commerce giant has ever launched. In May, the device was down by $235, with many of the earlier promos peaking at about $200.
This Android phone stands out with an excellent 6.7-inch OLED display with LTPO technology, giving you ultra-smooth animations and gorgeous colors. The brightness levels are just as good, by the way.
This year, Samsung once again divided its Galaxy S26+, with select markets receiving a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, while others feature an Exynos 2600 SoC. In our Galaxy S26+ review, we've added the performance tests of the European model, which features a premium Exynos processor.
What about the Samsung phone's camera? The device packs a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens. Sounds familiar? That's because the same configuration is available on the Galaxy S25+.
Regardless of the identical camera, the model delivers a slightly improved camera. It captures beautiful images with fantastic detail and lifelike colors. Zoom quality is more than decent as well.
Let's not forget about the many AI features, including Now Nudge, Photo Assist, and many more. Add in the software support that continues up to seven years, and you've got one of the best Galaxy S26 Ultra alternatives.
Ultimately, the Galaxy S26+ is an absolute hit. While I wouldn't recommend it at full price, given that you can frequently find the S25+ on sale, it's definitely worth checking out right now. Grab yours at its lowest price ever while this limited-time sale lasts.
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