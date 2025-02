First Galaxy S25 update starts to roll out: what's hiding inside?

Get the mighty Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for up to $1,020 off at the Samsung Store! Eligible device trade-ins help you save up to $900. Moreover, you get $120 off the 512GB variant, landing it at the price of the base storage model. On top of that, you'll receive an additional $80 Samsung credit for accessories.

The update is around 585 MB and bumps the security patch to February 2025, replacing the December 2024 version that was included with the launch firmware. Samsung's security bulletin for February 2025 highlights over 40 vulnerabilities that have been addressed with this update.Given the update's modest size, don't expect any major changes. It fixes some minor bugs, with improvements to charging, calls, and camera performance as the key areas of focus.

Galaxy S25

Recommended Stories

Galaxy S24

If you have the, you can check if the update is available in your region by heading to Settings > Software update > Download and install. If the firmware isn't showing up yet, don't worry – it should be rolling out to your device in the next few days.Keep in mind that the Galaxy S25 is the first Samsung flagship to support seamless updates . This means once the firmware is downloaded, the phone automatically installs it in the background. You'll only need to reboot your device for the changes to take effect, unlike older models like the Galaxy S24 , where the phone would install the update during the restart, making it temporarily unavailable.It's great to see Samsung already rolling out updates for its latest flagship phones, though it's hardly surprising. With previous models, like the, the tech giant was quick to release updates to address bugs and issues with the back-then-new series.