First Galaxy S25 update starts to roll out: what's hiding inside?

Breaking



Galaxy S25 series starts receiving its first update in Korea.



Build Version: S938NKSU1AYB3/ S938NOKRAYB3/S938NKSU1AYB3



The update is around 585 MB and bumps the security patch to February 2025, replacing the December 2024 version that was included with the launch firmware. Samsung's security bulletin for February 2025 highlights over 40 vulnerabilities that have been addressed with this update.Given the update's modest size, don't expect any major changes. It fixes some minor bugs, with improvements to charging, calls, and camera performance as the key areas of focus.