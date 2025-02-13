Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

First Galaxy S25 update starts to roll out: what's hiding inside?

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Software updates Galaxy S Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holding the Galaxy S25 showing the back of the smartphone.
Samsung's latest flagships, the Galaxy 25 series, officially landed in stores on February 7, just under two weeks after their debut at the January Unpacked event. Now, just a week into their retail release, Samsung is already rolling out the first software update for the new devices.

Save up to $1,020 on the Galaxy S25 Ultra!

$399 99
$1419 99
$1020 off (72%)
Get the mighty Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for up to $1,020 off at the Samsung Store! Eligible device trade-ins help you save up to $900. Moreover, you get $120 off the 512GB variant, landing it at the price of the base storage model. On top of that, you'll receive an additional $80 Samsung credit for accessories.
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S25 Plus: Save up to $800 with a trade-in!

$319 99
$1119 99
$800 off (71%)
Trade in your old phone to save up to $700 on the exciting Galaxy S25 Plus. Samsung also gives you a $100 instant discount on the 512GB variant, giving you a total of up to $800 off the high-class Galaxy AI phone.
Buy at Samsung


Samsung is rolling out the first software update for the Galaxy S25 series. It includes the latest security patch and a few bug fixes for the company's newest high-end devices. Currently, the update is hitting phones in South Korea, Samsung's home turf, but should make its way to global devices soon.


The update is around 585 MB and bumps the security patch to February 2025, replacing the December 2024 version that was included with the launch firmware. Samsung's security bulletin for February 2025 highlights over 40 vulnerabilities that have been addressed with this update.

Given the update's modest size, don't expect any major changes. It fixes some minor bugs, with improvements to charging, calls, and camera performance as the key areas of focus.


If you have the Galaxy S25, you can check if the update is available in your region by heading to Settings > Software update > Download and install. If the firmware isn't showing up yet, don't worry – it should be rolling out to your device in the next few days.

Keep in mind that the Galaxy S25 is the first Samsung flagship to support seamless updates. This means once the firmware is downloaded, the phone automatically installs it in the background. You'll only need to reboot your device for the changes to take effect, unlike older models like the Galaxy S24, where the phone would install the update during the restart, making it temporarily unavailable.

Recommended Stories
It's great to see Samsung already rolling out updates for its latest flagship phones, though it's hardly surprising. With previous models, like the Galaxy S24, the tech giant was quick to release updates to address bugs and issues with the back-then-new series.

Now, if you're interested in diving deeper into Samsung's latest flagship phones and how they stack up against other flagships like the iPhone 16, Pixel 9, or the new OnePlus 13, be sure to check out:

Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
T-Mobile app officially breathed its last with a solemn final message
T-Mobile app officially breathed its last with a solemn final message

Latest News

After three years, front design of iPhone 17 Pro Max is getting upgraded
After three years, front design of iPhone 17 Pro Max is getting upgraded
Score the speedy Galaxy Tab S9 FE at ridiculously low price with this too-good-to-be-true flash sale
Score the speedy Galaxy Tab S9 FE at ridiculously low price with this too-good-to-be-true flash sale
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 are unbelievably affordable with this huge 55% discount
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 are unbelievably affordable with this huge 55% discount
Apple's Powerbeats Pro 2 launch makes the OG Beats Powerbeats Pro a must-buy at this price
Apple's Powerbeats Pro 2 launch makes the OG Beats Powerbeats Pro a must-buy at this price
Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T pulled into high-stakes Hollywood drama with A-list actress
Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T pulled into high-stakes Hollywood drama with A-list actress
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless