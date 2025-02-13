First Galaxy S25 update starts to roll out: what's hiding inside?
Samsung's latest flagships, the Galaxy 25 series, officially landed in stores on February 7, just under two weeks after their debut at the January Unpacked event. Now, just a week into their retail release, Samsung is already rolling out the first software update for the new devices.
Samsung is rolling out the first software update for the Galaxy S25 series. It includes the latest security patch and a few bug fixes for the company's newest high-end devices. Currently, the update is hitting phones in South Korea, Samsung's home turf, but should make its way to global devices soon.
If you have the Galaxy S25, you can check if the update is available in your region by heading to Settings > Software update > Download and install. If the firmware isn't showing up yet, don't worry – it should be rolling out to your device in the next few days.
Keep in mind that the Galaxy S25 is the first Samsung flagship to support seamless updates. This means once the firmware is downloaded, the phone automatically installs it in the background. You'll only need to reboot your device for the changes to take effect, unlike older models like the Galaxy S24, where the phone would install the update during the restart, making it temporarily unavailable.
Breaking— Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) February 13, 2025
Galaxy S25 series starts receiving its first update in Korea.
Build Version: S938NKSU1AYB3/ S938NOKRAYB3/S938NKSU1AYB3
Repost pic.twitter.com/JihzSRTWMj
The update is around 585 MB and bumps the security patch to February 2025, replacing the December 2024 version that was included with the launch firmware. Samsung's security bulletin for February 2025 highlights over 40 vulnerabilities that have been addressed with this update.
Given the update's modest size, don't expect any major changes. It fixes some minor bugs, with improvements to charging, calls, and camera performance as the key areas of focus.
Galaxy S25 First Update Changelog!!
• Apply stabilization code
• Applied stabilization codes for calls, charging, and camera operations.
• Apply Google security patches.
• Security-related stabilization code has been applied.
It's great to see Samsung already rolling out updates for its latest flagship phones, though it's hardly surprising. With previous models, like the Galaxy S24, the tech giant was quick to release updates to address bugs and issues with the back-then-new series.
Now, if you're interested in diving deeper into Samsung's latest flagship phones and how they stack up against other flagships like the iPhone 16, Pixel 9, or the new OnePlus 13, be sure to check out:
