I'm allergic to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but that display might just convert me
It's true that even a broken clock is right twice every day. Unless it's a digital clock. Anyway, it's a matter of speech. For me, the broken clock is the Galaxy S25 Ultra. But, boy, when the S25 Ultra is right… is right in a way that makes the competition shiver.
For the sake of this article, I'm not going to get in detail over why the Galaxy S25 Ultra is not my cup of tea; I've explained my point on numerous occasions:
I do wish, however, to put out the fire that I'm feeling miles away – you're burning with righteous anger. And you're right to, if you take my words literally.
When I say that the Galaxy S25 Ultra is "not my cup of tea", I mean that I don't like a few particular characteristics, or features that it brings to the table.
Now that's apparently all gone with the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Next, I find it uninspiring that (in leaked renders so far) the Galaxy S25 Ultra looks more and more like an iPhone. But so does the Pixel 9 line. Anyway, we shouldn't obsess over the way things look, but we're visual creatures… and I'm no exception.
Also, I find it almost demoralizing that Samsung, probably the best-known phone brand out there (I can already hear the iPhone pitchfork mob flick their lighters in the dark and pouring gasoline in glass bottles with cloth fuses) can't deliver cutting-edge battery technology for their expensive flagships. In the meantime, the Far East competition does so every other Tuesday.
Speaking of displays, I want to make a point here. I want to praise the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Recently, we got some concerning news:
Today, however, I see the glass is half full, not half empty. That's why I don't see "bad news", just good news. Okay, maybe not the best news, but certainly no "bad news".
If the year was 2005, not 2025, what would be the first thing that you'd be interested in, when it comes to mobile phones?
I don't know about you, but I'd make sure that the gadget I'm interested in excels in these two areas:
And, if possible, it has a cool Snake game and a way to put an MP3 file for a ringtone. That's about it.
2005 is over. Now, more than twenty years later, we look at the display of the phone. After all, it's how we use the phone as a whole. We call, text, browse the Internet, take photos and videos, and whatnot – through the screen.
What's more, we digest more and more of our day to day information through this very screen. The home computer is dead as a concept for many people who were raised on desktops. The phone is king.
And among the phones' displays out there, there's one this king, called His Excellency Galaxy S24 Ultra.
This king is to pass his crown down to its successor, the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
So, the aforementioned "bad news" state that reputable industry insiders and leaksters believe that Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra will feature the same M13 material as the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Not the new M14 material.
This decision, according to reports, is part of Samsung’s strategy to control production costs.
The choice of the M13 OLED panel over Samsung's newer M14 tech suggests that cost management is becoming a priority, especially given the higher demands for more powerful chips, memory, and storage.
That's not a concern for me.
Why? Because the Galaxy S24 Ultra has a revolutionary reflection-free screen.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra introduced a groundbreaking new feature: Gorilla Glass Armor, which drastically reduces screen reflections, making it nearly "reflection-free" and easy to view outdoors. This new glass technology not only improves drop and scratch resistance but also sets the S24 Ultra apart by addressing issues with outdoor visibility.
Samsung’s approach is a refreshing alternative to the usual brightness race, though the S24 Ultra still manages to boost brightness to 1,280 nits, a substantial increase over the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 1,086 nits. In testing, this new display technology provides significant real-world usability improvements.
But, as a whole, I'm sure it'll be a proper flagship that will serve you well. By no means the Galaxy S25 Ultra is going to be a defective, enfeebled, sad, and useless handset. I'm sure it will be blazing-fast, potent and – what's more – a beauty to look at with that gorgeous display.
S24 Ultra on the left, Pixel 8 Pro on the right. The difference is noticeable. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Speaking of displays, I want to make a point here. I want to praise the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Recently, we got some concerning news:
Today, however, I see the glass is half full, not half empty. That's why I don't see "bad news", just good news. Okay, maybe not the best news, but certainly no "bad news".
What's the first thing you look at, when you look at a smartphone?
No screen, no phone. | Image credit – PhoneArena
If the year was 2005, not 2025, what would be the first thing that you'd be interested in, when it comes to mobile phones?
I don't know about you, but I'd make sure that the gadget I'm interested in excels in these two areas:
- It can take and receive calls
- It can take and receive messages
And, if possible, it has a cool Snake game and a way to put an MP3 file for a ringtone. That's about it.
2005 is over. Now, more than twenty years later, we look at the display of the phone. After all, it's how we use the phone as a whole. We call, text, browse the Internet, take photos and videos, and whatnot – through the screen.
What's more, we digest more and more of our day to day information through this very screen. The home computer is dead as a concept for many people who were raised on desktops. The phone is king.
And among the phones' displays out there, there's one this king, called His Excellency Galaxy S24 Ultra.
This king is to pass his crown down to its successor, the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra display
Having a bright, glare-free display is important for photography as well. This is the S24 Ultra. | Image credit – PhoneArena
So, the aforementioned "bad news" state that reputable industry insiders and leaksters believe that Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra will feature the same M13 material as the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Not the new M14 material.
In smartphone display technology, "M13 material" refers to a generation of organic materials used in OLED panels by Samsung. Samsung frequently updates these materials, designated by numbers like M11, M12, M13, etc., with each generation typically bringing incremental improvements in brightness, color accuracy, energy efficiency, and lifespan.
This decision, according to reports, is part of Samsung’s strategy to control production costs.
The choice of the M13 OLED panel over Samsung's newer M14 tech suggests that cost management is becoming a priority, especially given the higher demands for more powerful chips, memory, and storage.
That's not a concern for me.
Why? Because the Galaxy S24 Ultra has a revolutionary reflection-free screen.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra introduced a groundbreaking new feature: Gorilla Glass Armor, which drastically reduces screen reflections, making it nearly "reflection-free" and easy to view outdoors. This new glass technology not only improves drop and scratch resistance but also sets the S24 Ultra apart by addressing issues with outdoor visibility.
Samsung’s approach is a refreshing alternative to the usual brightness race, though the S24 Ultra still manages to boost brightness to 1,280 nits, a substantial increase over the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 1,086 nits. In testing, this new display technology provides significant real-world usability improvements.
Meaning: you don't have a thing to worry about, when it comes to the Galaxy S25 Ultra display. It's going to be so great. I'm sounding like a politician here, so it's best to stop.
