See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

The Oppo Find X8 Pro to pack even more power than anticipated

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
OnePlus Oppo
Render of the Find X8 on a white background.
Render of Oppo Find X8 in blue. | Image credit — Evan Blass

While we're waiting for the OnePlus 13 to drop on October's last (that's October 31, to be precise), we're going to get more Far East flagships in the likes of the upcoming Find X8 series by Oppo.

Exactly a week before the OnePlus 13 – that's October 24 – the Oppo Find X8 duo should materialize in China, consisting of a regular model and a Pro model. It remains to be seen if Oppo will unveil a possible Find X8 Ultra, or the Find X8 Pro will be the maxed-out variant.

Whatever the case, now we've got some uplifting news that'll energize you, if you don't mind stepping outside the Apple/Samsung/Google realm.

The latest piece of information on the upcoming Oppo Find X8 Pro is that it will allegedly come with a 5,910 mAh capacity battery, instead of the previously reported 5,800 mAh.

Also, we've got a pretty decent idea of what the phones would look like:


Back to the battery story, though. The X account TECH INFO shares this poster:


That's jolly good news! On top of being just 60 mAh shy of the 6,000 mAh threshold, the supposed 5910 mAh battery in the Oppo Find X8 Pro is said to be a new generation Glacier Battery. As you can see in the post above, the cell in the Find X8 Pro comes with an 18% increase in capacity (from the Find X7 Ultra's 5,000 mAh capacity battery), while it's 13% slimmer.

A bigger capacity, a slimmer design, and a new cutting edge technology? That's a win, if I ever saw one.

Uh, excuse me… what's Glacier Battery technology?



Back in the Summer of 2024, OnePlus introduced yet another flagship: the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro. But why are we discussing a OnePlus phone, wasn't this segment going to be about the Glacier Battery technology?

Recommended Stories
Well, Oppo and OnePlus are joined at the hip and their phones often share the exact same hardware on many fronts. The Ace 3 Pro was OnePlus' first flagship with a Glacier Battery (developed in collaboration with CATL, the largest battery manufacturer in the world).

OnePlus describes it as "a high-performance battery designed for high-performance mobile phones, a breakthrough in battery life experience, and the beginning of a new era".

The name suggests it may offer improved longevity by maintaining a cooler temperature during discharge, as overheating is a primary factor that damages batteries.

OnePlus states, "Super capacity, leading performance mobile phones into the era of super endurance, and emphasizes that this represents a "super technology, a strong alliance with the King of Lithium Battery CATL".

Indeed, CATL is a major player, producing over a third of the world’s batteries, including advanced EV packs for companies like Tesla.

Additionally, Oppo has introduced the Smart Battery Health Algorithm. This system monitors the battery's performance by checking the electrical activity at the negative electrode in real time. By doing this, it can adjust how much electricity is used for charging within safe limits.

This helps reduce the chance of "dead lithium," which can happen when lithium ions in the battery become inactive and can’t be used effectively. At the same time, the algorithm ensures that the battery charges as quickly as possible without harming its health. As a result, this technology not only extends the lifespan of the battery but also allows for faster charging times.

Even if phone innovation has plateaued for real, battery innovation is not – we're waiting for phones that can last a week!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
T-Mobile launches first-of-a-kind 5G connectivity device with a special introductory discount
T-Mobile launches first-of-a-kind 5G connectivity device with a special introductory discount
Galaxy S24 customers on T-Mobile get new calling feature after October update
Galaxy S24 customers on T-Mobile get new calling feature after October update
T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile is down in some parts of the US [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is down in some parts of the US [UPDATED]

Latest News

Official video confirms OnePlus 13 design and launch date
Official video confirms OnePlus 13 design and launch date
Who needs humans to train AI? Meta's new AI can train other AIs without human feedback
Who needs humans to train AI? Meta's new AI can train other AIs without human feedback
The Apple Watch Series 9 becomes the watch you should get after a sweet discount on Amazon
The Apple Watch Series 9 becomes the watch you should get after a sweet discount on Amazon
This cool 24-hour-only Lenovo Tab M11 deal is up for grabs at Best Buy
This cool 24-hour-only Lenovo Tab M11 deal is up for grabs at Best Buy
Google Photos can now automatically back up your photos on the web
Google Photos can now automatically back up your photos on the web
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is out with $2000 price and 200MP camera
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is out with $2000 price and 200MP camera
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless