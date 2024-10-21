The Oppo Find X8 Pro to pack even more power than anticipated
Render of Oppo Find X8 in blue. | Image credit — Evan Blass
Also, we've got a pretty decent idea of what the phones would look like:
A bigger capacity, a slimmer design, and a new cutting edge technology? That's a win, if I ever saw one.
While we're waiting for the OnePlus 13 to drop on October's last (that's October 31, to be precise), we're going to get more Far East flagships in the likes of the upcoming Find X8 series by Oppo.
Exactly a week before the OnePlus 13 – that's October 24 – the Oppo Find X8 duo should materialize in China, consisting of a regular model and a Pro model. It remains to be seen if Oppo will unveil a possible Find X8 Ultra, or the Find X8 Pro will be the maxed-out variant.
Whatever the case, now we've got some uplifting news that'll energize you, if you don't mind stepping outside the Apple/Samsung/Google realm.
The latest piece of information on the upcoming Oppo Find X8 Pro is that it will allegedly come with a 5,910 mAh capacity battery, instead of the previously reported 5,800 mAh.
Back to the battery story, though. The X account TECH INFO shares this poster:
Oppo Find X8 Pro features Large 5910mAh new Generation Glaciar Battery with 18% increase in Capacity & 13% reduction in Thickness. pic.twitter.com/XReYN0VFmT— TECH INFO (@TECHINFOSOCIALS) October 21, 2024
That's jolly good news! On top of being just 60 mAh shy of the 6,000 mAh threshold, the supposed 5910 mAh battery in the Oppo Find X8 Pro is said to be a new generation Glacier Battery. As you can see in the post above, the cell in the Find X8 Pro comes with an 18% increase in capacity (from the Find X7 Ultra's 5,000 mAh capacity battery), while it's 13% slimmer.
A bigger capacity, a slimmer design, and a new cutting edge technology? That's a win, if I ever saw one.
Uh, excuse me… what's Glacier Battery technology?
OnePlus and Oppo are ahead of the curve! | Image credit – PhoneArena
Back in the Summer of 2024, OnePlus introduced yet another flagship: the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro. But why are we discussing a OnePlus phone, wasn't this segment going to be about the Glacier Battery technology?
OnePlus describes it as "a high-performance battery designed for high-performance mobile phones, a breakthrough in battery life experience, and the beginning of a new era".
The name suggests it may offer improved longevity by maintaining a cooler temperature during discharge, as overheating is a primary factor that damages batteries.
OnePlus states, "Super capacity, leading performance mobile phones into the era of super endurance, and emphasizes that this represents a "super technology, a strong alliance with the King of Lithium Battery CATL".
Indeed, CATL is a major player, producing over a third of the world’s batteries, including advanced EV packs for companies like Tesla.
Additionally, Oppo has introduced the Smart Battery Health Algorithm. This system monitors the battery's performance by checking the electrical activity at the negative electrode in real time. By doing this, it can adjust how much electricity is used for charging within safe limits.
This helps reduce the chance of "dead lithium," which can happen when lithium ions in the battery become inactive and can’t be used effectively. At the same time, the algorithm ensures that the battery charges as quickly as possible without harming its health. As a result, this technology not only extends the lifespan of the battery but also allows for faster charging times.
Even if phone innovation has plateaued for real, battery innovation is not – we're waiting for phones that can last a week!
