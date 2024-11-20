Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!

iPhone SE 4 once again tipped for a March 2025 debut

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple
An iPhone SE render on a colorful abstract background.
There has been plenty of buzz around the release date of Apple's upcoming mid-range phone, the iPhone SE 4. All signs point to a March launch next year, and a recent report only strengthens that prediction.

Reportedly, Barclays analyst Tom O'Malley and his team recently visited Asia to meet with tech manufacturers and suppliers. In their research note, they "confirmed" that the fourth-generation iPhone SE, featuring an Apple-designed 5G modem, is set to launch near the end of Q1 next year. This timeline points to a potential announcement in March, much like the launch of the iPhone SE 3.

Plus, the mention of the 5G modem further strengthens the idea that it will be part of the device. Apple has been developing its own 5G modem since 2018 to reduce its dependency on Qualcomm. However, due to certain limitations, Apple extended its agreement with Qualcomm until 2026. So, for now, only a few devices, including the rumored iPhone 17 Air and the upcoming SE model, are expected to feature the in-house modem.

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to come with several upgrades over its predecessor. First off, it might feature a larger 6.1-inch OLED display. While I'm all for the adoption of OLED, the bigger screen isn't exactly my favorite change. Still, 6.1 inches isn't too bad.

Under the hood, the phone is likely to be powered by the latest A18 chip, the same one found in the regular iPhone 16. It's also rumored to have 8 GB of RAM, which, if true, would align with the minimum specs needed to support Apple Intelligence, Apple's suite of AI features.

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – Apple
 
The iPhone SE 4 is expected to take design cues from the iPhone 14. However, it's likely to once again feature just a single rear camera, which could be a 48 MP one this time around. As for the battery, rumors suggest it will match the iPhone 14's battery, which means a bump from the iPhone SE 3's 2018mAh to a more substantial 3279mAh in the SE 4.

If these rumored upgrades are true, I believe the iPhone SE 4 could be a solid option for anyone wanting a new iPhone without spending too much. Especially if the price stays the same, as some rumors suggest. And March 2025 indeed seems like the most likely time for Apple to unveil its budget-friendly device, so keep an eye out for more details as we get closer to the release.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
US Cellular sells its 5G network spectrum that T-Mobile didn't get
US Cellular sells its 5G network spectrum that T-Mobile didn't get
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads

Latest News

At 50% off, the Razr (2023) sells for just under $350, making it the most affordable foldable out there
At 50% off, the Razr (2023) sells for just under $350, making it the most affordable foldable out there
After 20+ years, Apple is finally making another dedicated camera - but the wrong kind
After 20+ years, Apple is finally making another dedicated camera - but the wrong kind
Asus ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro specs leak once again ahead of official announcement
Asus ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro specs leak once again ahead of official announcement
Do not use this password since it will take a hacker just one second to figure it out
Do not use this password since it will take a hacker just one second to figure it out
Google reportedly working on a Pixel Tablet 2 with keyboard case
Google reportedly working on a Pixel Tablet 2 with keyboard case
My iPhone 15 Pro Max is no longer naked thanks to a new protective and customizable case
My iPhone 15 Pro Max is no longer naked thanks to a new protective and customizable case
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless