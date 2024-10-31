Samsung working on ultra-slim Galaxy S25 that would launch before Apple's iPhone Air

iPhone 17 Slim and has since been given the possible moniker of iPhone 17 Air. While the early rumors call for this phone to have the highest starting price among all of the iPhone 17 models, this pricing must be due to the design since there is nothing in the rumored spec sheet that would act as an incentive for buyers to pay up for the device. We know that Apple is expected to replace what would have been the iPhone 17 Plus with a new ultra-thin phone that was at first dubbed theSlim and has since been given the possible moniker ofAir. While the early rumors call for this phone to have the highest starting price among all of themodels, this pricing must be due to the design since there is nothing in the rumored spec sheet that would act as an incentive for buyers to pay up for the device.





For example, instead of being powered by the A19 Pro application processor (AP), the iPhone 17 Air is said to be equipped with the A19 AP. While the phone will have 8GB of RAM, enough to support Apple Intelligence, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will both feature 12GB of the stuff. And there will supposedly be just one rear camera on the phone which leads us to believe that the design of the iPhone 17 Air will be spectacular.





Now, we've often seen other smartphone manufacturers copy Apple when it comes to a major change. For example, after Apple removed the 3.5mm headset jack from the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, other smartphone firms followed. Five years later, Apple decided to remove the battery charger from the boxes for the iPhone 12 line and this also w copied by other companies.









Galaxy S25 flagship device in January 2025. Apple's decision to offer an ultra-thin iPhone could be the next big change to Apple's most important product that other companies will copy. For example, ETNews reports that Samsung is reportedly working on an ultra-slim phone that would be based on the Galaxy S25 model but would be released after the launch of the regularflagship device in January 2025.



