Galaxy S25 series finally fixes this ridiculous S24 display flaw

1comment
Samsung Galaxy S Series
The Galaxy S25 Ultra and the Galaxy S24 Ultra held in a person's hand.
The Galaxy S25 phones appear to have fixed an issue that plagued S24 displays: the notorious ‘mura’ effect, or otherwise known as the grainy effect the displays had at low brightness levels.

Except for the downgraded S25 Ultra S Pen, the Galaxy S25 trio has brought quite a lot of improvements, including a faster chip, improved camera software, contextual AI smarts and even better-sounding speakers for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. And despite the fact that some found the Galaxy S25 event a bit underwhelming, the trio has lots to boast over its predecessors.

Now, tipster IceUniverse has demonstrated that the new Galaxy S25 phones have also improved on one very annoying aspect of the otherwise excellent Galaxy S24 displays: the grainy effect (grainygate, or mura effect, as it was called back in early 2024).

The Galaxy S24 displays were great: vivid, super bright, and smooth. However, they did have that one hidden weakness that bugged some Samsung fans.

Many of you may have never noticed the problem that the S24 series displays had, as it's only present in specific conditions. However, if you tend to browse a lot at night (which I'm definitely guilty of), you may have noticed the strange behavior (shown in the image below).



The grainy effect appears at very low brightness levels and in a completely dark environment, and quite frankly, it was a bit surprising to see on such a premium trio of phones like the Galaxy S24.

Luckily for you, late-night scrollers, the Galaxy S25 appears to have fixed the issue. IceUniverse’s image shows the Galaxy S25 Ultra's screen, but it’s very likely the situation is the same when it comes to the S25 and S25 Plus. At low brightness levels, the display now appears smoother and more like something you'd expect to see on a premium phone.

Back in 2024, news about all sorts of issues plagued the Galaxy S24's release and the following months. The Galaxy S25 phones are still in their pre-order period, to hit the shelves officially on February 7, and it's quite early to decide whether their launch will be smooth or we'll see annoying bugs spreading like wildfire.

Hopefully, it's the former, as I'm personally tired of seeing a newly-released super-expensive phone appear in the headlines with some unexpected strange behavior - be it with its screen, cameras, or performance.

So, here's to hoping Samsung's quality assurance has done its job this time, to ensure the Galaxy S25 Ultra can confidently take on the likes of Xiaomi 15 Ultra with its huge camera and battery, the camera beast OnePlus 13, Pixel or iPhone that challenge it for the throne of the best phone of 2025.
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

