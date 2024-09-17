Galaxy S25 Plus reportedly the "ugly" duckling of the group
*Header image is referential and showcases the Samsung Galaxy S24 family. | Image credit — PhoneArena
As the Android world awaits Samsung’s newest flagships, industry insiders are throwing leaked renders around as if they grew on trees. A famous and highly accurate source for Samsung leaks reveals that the Galaxy S25 Plus will have the thickest bezels while other S25 phones aim for slimness.
But while renders of the S25 Plus paint a similar picture — slimmer but familiar — we’re only now hearing about the thicker bezels. Of course, it’s probably a very minor difference but it might actually get some people to buy the S25 Ultra instead.
We’ve seen leaked renders of S25 Ultra which show it reverting to rounded edges and slimming down even further. And we’ve seen renders of the base S25 as well, which also point to minor changes and a slimmer design. The renders coming out have gotten into the nitty gritty of these phones: even revealing the camera designs of S25 and S25 Plus.
A bad news,S25+ will be the widest bezel among the three models, which is almost the same as S24+.— ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) September 17, 2024
It may be that Samsung did this on purpose to make way for S25 Ultra.
Among the three models, the narrowest bezel is S25 Ultra. pic.twitter.com/CaEPyeooAC
Thick bezels bother me more than how slim a phone is, especially when it’s a barely noticeable difference like it is for S25 Ultra versus iPhone 16 Pro Max. In fact, I would probably choose the Ultra over the Plus too, though I’d have to see both phones in person first. If you care more about functionality over form then the S25 Plus should be a very capable flagship.
The Ultra phones are losing their sharp looks. | Image credit — PhoneArena
All the major phone manufacturers seem to be in a race to see who can make the slimmest phone. Even Apple is reportedly working on an iPhone 17 Air which will allegedly be even more expensive than the Pro Max while featuring less powerful hardware.
The company has even hogged all of TSMC’s 2 nm chip supply for its newest phones. Meanwhile, Samsung is working on 1.4 nm chips, perhaps to pivot its Ultra phones back to Exynos.
The chips keep shrinking and so do the phones. Thick bezel or not, the S25 Plus will most definitely be one of the best phones worth buying today.
