Galaxy S25 Plus reportedly the "ugly" duckling of the group

Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S24 family of phones
*Header image is referential and showcases the Samsung Galaxy S24 family. | Image credit — PhoneArena

As the Android world awaits Samsung’s newest flagships, industry insiders are throwing leaked renders around as if they grew on trees. A famous and highly accurate source for Samsung leaks reveals that the Galaxy S25 Plus will have the thickest bezels while other S25 phones aim for slimness.

We’ve seen leaked renders of S25 Ultra which show it reverting to rounded edges and slimming down even further. And we’ve seen renders of the base S25 as well, which also point to minor changes and a slimmer design. The renders coming out have gotten into the nitty gritty of these phones: even revealing the camera designs of S25 and S25 Plus.

But while renders of the S25 Plus paint a similar picture — slimmer but familiar — we’re only now hearing about the thicker bezels. Of course, it’s probably a very minor difference but it might actually get some people to buy the S25 Ultra instead.


Thick bezels bother me more than how slim a phone is, especially when it’s a barely noticeable difference like it is for S25 Ultra versus iPhone 16 Pro Max. In fact, I would probably choose the Ultra over the Plus too, though I’d have to see both phones in person first. If you care more about functionality over form then the S25 Plus should be a very capable flagship.

The Ultra phones are losing their sharp looks. | Image credit — PhoneArena - Galaxy S25 Plus reportedly the &quot;ugly&quot; duckling of the group
The Ultra phones are losing their sharp looks. | Image credit — PhoneArena

All the major phone manufacturers seem to be in a race to see who can make the slimmest phone. Even Apple is reportedly working on an iPhone 17 Air which will allegedly be even more expensive than the Pro Max while featuring less powerful hardware.

The company has even hogged all of TSMC’s 2 nm chip supply for its newest phones. Meanwhile, Samsung is working on 1.4 nm chips, perhaps to pivot its Ultra phones back to Exynos.

The chips keep shrinking and so do the phones. Thick bezel or not, the S25 Plus will most definitely be one of the best phones worth buying today.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

