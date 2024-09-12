Leaked Samsung Galaxy S25 renders hint at minor design upgrades

Galaxy S25 would follow. From what we can see in these leaks, it appears that this new model promises subtle refinements, while maintaining the core elements that make the Galaxy S series so popular, After the leak of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra renders earlier this week , it makes sense that renders for the regularwould follow. From what we can see in these leaks, it appears that this new model promises subtle refinements, while maintaining the core elements that make the Galaxy S series so popular,





Galaxy S25 is expected to feature a 6.17-inch display, marketed as a 6.2-inch display, just like its predecessor, the



The renders from Galaxy S25 . Theis expected to feature a 6.17-inch display, marketed as a 6.2-inch display, just like its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 . However, Samsung has managed to shave down the dimensions slightly, resulting in a sleeker and more compact device.The renders from Onleaks and Android Headlines reveal that the overall design language remains familiar, but with some notable enhancements. The cameras now sport stylish rings — similar to the Z Fold 6 , and the bezels surrounding the display appear even slimmer. The flat sides, a design trend embraced by many smartphone manufacturers lately, are also present on the





Leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy S25 | Images credit — Android Headlines / OnLeaks

360 view of the Samsung Galaxy S25 leaked render









Performance and power

There's some speculation around the chipset that will power the Galaxy S25 series. While some rumors suggest Samsung might opt for an Exynos chipset globally, others point to the possibility of using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. The latter seems more likely, especially given the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4's impressive leaked benchmarks, which suggest it outperforms even Apple's latest A18 Pro chip. With anticipated clock speeds reaching 4.32GHz, this new Snapdragon processor promises blazing-fast performance.



Samsung is also rumored to be increasing the RAM to 12GB on the non-Ultra models, along with a starting storage capacity of 128GB. The battery is expected to remain at 4,000mAh, which should provide decent battery life for most users.





Release date Following the trend of announcing its Galaxy S series earlier each year, Samsung is anticipated to unveil the Galaxy S25 in early January 2025, likely during the week of January 13th. This timeframe aligns with the conclusion of CES, a major tech event, allowing Samsung to capture the spotlight shortly after.



Looking ahead While the Galaxy S25 might not represent a radical departure from its predecessor, the subtle design refinements, potential performance boost with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, and increased RAM might make it a compelling upgrade. As the official announcement draws closer, we eagerly await more details about the Galaxy S25 and its capabilities.



