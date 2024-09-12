Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Score huge savings at Samsung's store
The 1TB Z Fold 6 is up for grabs with huge discounts, as well as the Flip 6, S24 Ultra, Tab S9, and more.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Leaked Samsung Galaxy S25 renders hint at minor design upgrades

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android
A leaked rendered image of the Samsung Galaxy S25
After the leak of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra renders earlier this week, it makes sense that renders for the regular Galaxy S25 would follow. From what we can see in these leaks, it appears that this new model promises subtle refinements, while maintaining the core elements that make the Galaxy S series so popular,

The Galaxy S25 is expected to feature a 6.17-inch display, marketed as a 6.2-inch display, just like its predecessor, the Galaxy S24. However, Samsung has managed to shave down the dimensions slightly, resulting in a sleeker and more compact device.

The renders from Onleaks and Android Headlines reveal that the overall design language remains familiar, but with some notable enhancements. The cameras now sport stylish rings — similar to the Z Fold 6, and the bezels surrounding the display appear even slimmer. The flat sides, a design trend embraced by many smartphone manufacturers lately, are also present on the Galaxy S25.

Leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy S25 | Images credit — Android Headlines / OnLeaks
Video Thumbnail
360 view of the Samsung Galaxy S25 leaked render


Performance and power

There's some speculation around the chipset that will power the Galaxy S25 series. While some rumors suggest Samsung might opt for an Exynos chipset globally, others point to the possibility of using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. The latter seems more likely, especially given the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4's impressive leaked benchmarks, which suggest it outperforms even Apple's latest A18 Pro chip. With anticipated clock speeds reaching 4.32GHz, this new Snapdragon processor promises blazing-fast performance.

Samsung is also rumored to be increasing the RAM to 12GB on the non-Ultra models, along with a starting storage capacity of 128GB. The battery is expected to remain at 4,000mAh, which should provide decent battery life for most users.

Release date

Following the trend of announcing its Galaxy S series earlier each year, Samsung is anticipated to unveil the Galaxy S25 in early January 2025, likely during the week of January 13th. This timeframe aligns with the conclusion of CES, a major tech event, allowing Samsung to capture the spotlight shortly after.

Looking ahead

While the Galaxy S25 might not represent a radical departure from its predecessor, the subtle design refinements, potential performance boost with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, and increased RAM might make it a compelling upgrade. As the official announcement draws closer, we eagerly await more details about the Galaxy S25 and its capabilities.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile

Latest News

Get the lightweight Sony WH-CH720N for 46% off with this unbeatable Walmart deal
Get the lightweight Sony WH-CH720N for 46% off with this unbeatable Walmart deal
The high-end Garmin Forerunner 965 is full of features and can be yours at its best price yet
The high-end Garmin Forerunner 965 is full of features and can be yours at its best price yet
It's surely not too late to get last year's OnePlus Pad at a record low price with a killer freebie
It's surely not too late to get last year's OnePlus Pad at a record low price with a killer freebie
The light show–capable JBL Pulse 5 sells at a sweet discount at Walmart
The light show–capable JBL Pulse 5 sells at a sweet discount at Walmart
Samsung Galaxy M55s leaked renders show the phone from almost every angle
Samsung Galaxy M55s leaked renders show the phone from almost every angle
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets a hefty $400 discount on Amazon, making it even more tempting
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets a hefty $400 discount on Amazon, making it even more tempting
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless